The 'Big Brother' Season 27 Cast Includes a Bull Rider, Aura Painter, and Dungeon Master

Welp, it looks like we’ve made it to another season of Big Brother! That means it’s time to get reacquainted with 16 brand-new Houseguests, who, by the way, were finally revealed by CBS in an exciting press release on July 8. Season 27 of Big Brother premieres July 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Not only will we get to know more about the new batch of contestants, but there’s also a twist: a “Mystery Player” will be making their grand entrance at Hotel Mystère during the premiere.

While plenty of people are hyped about the new faces, others have already questioned the casting choices. But as they say, never judge a book by its cover, because you never know what kind of charm and strategy these strangers might bring to your screen. So, are you ready to see who’s moving into the Big Brother house this season? Let’s get into it.

'Big Brother' Season 27 cast: Meet Adrian Rocha and Amy Bingham.

Source: CBS (L-R) Adrian Rocha and Amy Bingham

First up is Adrian Rocha, a 23-year-old carpenter from San Antonio, Texas. In a teaser for the upcoming season, where each Houseguest revealed what they’d be bringing to the house (besides themselves, of course), Adrian confidently declared he’s bringing “the strategy.” Positioned next to him is Amy Bingham, a 43-year-old insurance agent from Stockton, Calif., and she’s bringing “the Girls Club.” OK!

Ashley Hollis and Ava Pearl

Source: CBS (L-R) Ashley Hollis and Ava Pearl

Ashley Hollis, 25, is also joining the Big Brother Season 27 cast. She’s an attorney based in New York, N.Y., though her hometown is Chicago. Ashley says she’s bringing the “spice,” so watch out! Standing to her right is Ava Pearl, 24, originally from Long Island but now living in New York, N.Y. She’s an aura painter who’s bringing the “style” to the house.

Cliffton “Will” Williams and Isaiah “Zae” Frederich

Source: CBS (L-R) Cliffton “Will” Williams and Isaiah “Zae” Frederich

Next up is Cliffton “Will” Williams, 50, a college sports podcaster living in Charlotte, N.C., though his hometown is Wallace, S.C. He promises to bring the “swag” to the house. Then there’s Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, a 23-year-old salesperson currently living in Provo, but originally from Kentucky. Zae will be bringing the “energy.”

Jimmy Heagerty and Katherine Woodman

Source: CBS (L-R) Jimmy Heagerty and Katherine Woodman

What would a season of Big Brother be without a little drama? That’s exactly what Jimmy Heagerty, 25, says he’ll be bringing to the house. He’s an AI consultant based in Washington, D.C., but originally from Sarasota, Fla. Next to him is Katherine Woodman, 23, a fine dining server who promises to bring a little “sass” to the house. She’s currently living in Columbia, S.C., but hails from Gwinnett County, Ga.

Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen

Source: CBS (L-R) Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen

Now, on to the next! Meet Keanu Soto, 33, who promises to bring the fun to the house, and now we might know why. He currently works as a dungeon master (yes, really!) and lives in McKinney, Texas, though his hometown is Miami, Fla. Also joining is Kelly Jorgensen, 29, from Burbank, S.D., who works as a web designer.

Lauren Domingue and Mickey Lee

Source: CBS (L-R) Lauren Domingue and Mickey Lee

Lauren Domingue, 22, the youngest in the Season 27 cast, is a bridal consultant, and she definitely seems to have the charm for that! She’s from Lafayette, La., and says she’ll be bringing the “fun” to the house. Beside her is Mickey Lee, 35, who’ll be bringing both charm and sass. Mickey is an event curator living in Atlanta but originally from Jacksonville, Fla.

Morgan Pope and Rylie Jeffries

Source: CBS (L-R) Morgan Pope and Rylie Jeffries

Another contestant joining Big Brother Season 27 is Morgan Pope, a 33-year-old gamer living in Los Angeles, Calif., but originally from Palm Springs. She’s bringing the sass and fun. Right next to her is Rylie Jeffries, a 27-year-old professional bull rider from Luther, Okla., who promises to bring the heat.

Vince Panaro and Zach Cornell

Source: CBS (L-R) Vince Panaro and Zach Cornell