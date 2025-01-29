Dr. Will Kirby Will Always Be Known As the Most Famous Doctor To Ever Compete on 'Big Brother' Dr. Will is known as one of the most iconic 'Big Brother' houseguests. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 29 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@drwillkirby1

Some Big Brother houseguests live on in infamy no matter who comes after them. And one of those houseguests is Dr. Will Kirby, who is known affectionately by the fandom as simply Dr. Will. But what kind of doctor is Dr. Will from Big Brother and why do fans still refer to him as such? He gained the nickname of sorts during his first season on the long running reality competition show, and it stuck.

But the nickname isn't meant in jest, because Dr. Will is a real doctor outside of reality TV. Somewhere along the way, he made a career out of being a sneaky and sometimes conniving player. He even went on to compete on other reality shows. But Dr. Will is probably always going to be known as the name he went by when it all began.

What kind of doctor is Dr. Will from 'Big Brother'?

There's a reason why Dr. Will has such flawless skin any time you see him on your screen on a reality show, whether it be as a contestant or a presenter. Outside of television, Dr. Will is an aesthetic dermatologist. In fact, according to his Instagram bio, he is "the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology." His social media is more about his career as a doctor than it is about where you can catch him next on reality TV.

Dr. Will is one of the doctors at LaserAway, an office that specializes in treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation, and tattoo removal, among other services offered. Following the California wildfires in January 2025, however, it looks like a LaserAway office in the Pacific Palisades was completely destroyed. Dr. Will shared an image of it on Instagram.

Does Dr. Will still have a medical practice?

Although one location of LaserAway was caught in the path of the wildfires, Dr. Will still practices as an aesthetic dermatologist. He also shares his tips on Instagram regularly. From advising his followers to give up hot showers to protect their skin to reminding them to change their pillowcases often, Dr. Will clearly puts his career as a doctor above the one he has built as a reality TV personality.

That doesn't mean fans wouldn't love to see him back on Big Brother someday, though. When there was a Big Brother all-stars season in 2020, some fans wondered why Dr. Will wasn't among the returning houseguests. "We all deserved a season with REAL ALL-STARS like Jeff, Jordan, Rachel, Britney, Dan, Frank, Paul and Dr Will," one fan shared on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. And in October 2024, another fan named Dr. Will as part of their "dream" cast for a future all-stars season.