'Big Brother' Legend Dr. Will Kirby Steps Down as Host of Jury Roundtable: "Nothing Lasts Forever" "It's simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats," Dr. Will Kirby said regarding his decision to step down as host of the 'Big Brother' jury roundtable. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 19 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET

It's the end of an era! For over a decade, Dr. Will Kirby — winner of Season 2 of Big Brother and finished fourth on All-Stars — has hosted the jury roundtable intermittently. However, on Sept. 18, 2024, he announced he would be stepping down.

"I can confirm that I will not be serving as the Big Brother jury roundtable host this season," he said in a statement via Parade. As we look forward to more updates, here's what we know about Dr. Will Kirby's decision to leave the jury roundtable.

Why did Will Kirby leave the 'Big Brother' jury roundtable?

On Wednesday, September, the celebrity dermatologist his decision to Parade, revealing that it's time for him to move on and give someone else the chance to host. "It's simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats," he said. "The run I've had on the show, first as [a] contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing lasts forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!"

In a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), the Big Brother legend added, "I have nothing but immense gratitude for the @CBSBigBrother producers, the fans, and most especially, those contestants who entertain us with their dynamic gameplay; I salute them all!"

Thinking about how Helen burst into tears when Dr. Will made his first jury roundtable appearance pic.twitter.com/tB1rVQpWEU — No Context Big Brother (@BB_NoContext) September 19, 2024

Nevertheless, many Big Brother fans speculate that his decision may also stem from scheduling conflicts. In early August 2024, it was reported that Dr. Will would be part of the rumored cast for Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island.

For those who may have forgotten, the jury roundtable is a segment that is shown during the finale, where evicted houseguests — now jury members — gather to discuss who they believe deserves to win the $750,000 grand prize.

Dr. Will began hosting this iconic segment in 2013 during Season 15 and continued on and off until Season 25. Although there was no host during Seasons 22 and 23 due to COVID-19, he made a cameo as the "neighbor" in a twist during the second All-Star edition.

Who is replacing Will Kirby as the jury roundtable host?

At the time of writing, CBS and Big Brother have not announced who will replace Dr. Will Kirby as the jury roundtable host. However, a quick scroll in the show's subreddit reveals that some fans hope the series will do away with a host for future roundtables.

Players I'd be happy to see replace Dr. Will as the host of the jury roundtable:



Dan Gheesling

Taylor Hale

Danielle Reyes

Rachel Reilly

Britney Haynes#BB26 — Brett ✨ (@keeshasbirthday) September 19, 2024

"I'd rather they just not recast a host because the jury talks were way more interesting when they had no moderator," one Redditor said. A second fan agreed, adding, "The show never needed a roundtable host. There was none for the first decade, and it went on fine. ... I would prefer no roundtable host, but I would not be shocked if someone else took his spot."