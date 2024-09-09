Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Joseph From 'Big Brother 26' Made Some Harsh Claims About Production and the Jury House Joseph was evicted the week before he would have made it to jury on 'Big Brother 26.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 9 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 26 of Big Brother has some longtime fans feeling reminiscent of the "old" Big Brother in the best way. Over-the-top players? Check. Houseguests calling each other out at every turn? Again, check. Verbal altercations seemingly out of nowhere? Double check. But when Joseph Rodriguez was evicted ahead of jury, he spoke out against the show and said that production was "too cheap" for a larger jury.

Apparently, not everyone is as impressed with Season 26 as the fans are home. Maybe Joseph was just a little jaded following his elimination when he thought he would be spared votes against Kimo Apaka. Whatever the case may be, he didn't take too kindly to being booted from Big Brother one week before he would have made it to jury. But what did he say, exactly? It's a doozy.

Source: CBS

'Big Brother's Joseph says that production is too cheap for a large jury in Season 26.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his Sept. 5 eviction on Big Brother, Joseph aired out his grievances with being sent home. Although he claimed it was a "relief" to be out of the intense game, he also commented on the fact that he would not be in the jury house after Big Brother because the Season 26 jury consists of seven players. This means that when he was sent home, he wasn't sent to the jury house.

"I feel like they should have done five evictions and a jury of nine, especially with such a good cast," Joseph told the outlet. "But obviously they're cheap and want to save on money, so they don't want to add more people to the jury."

When Joseph was evicted, nine players remained in the house and in the game. Six of those players will eventually be jury members and move to the jury house once they too are evicted. The final three players will be in the Big Brother house until finale night, when they play the multi-part final Head of Household competition. From there, the final jury member will join the others. And in the end, two players remain for the seven jurors to vote on to win.

How big is the 'Big Brother' jury in other seasons?

Some seasons of Big Brother have seven jury members, as is the case with Season 26. Other seasons have had nine jury members, and since that isn't unheard of, it does lend a little explanation as to why Joseph might have hoped for a nine person jury for Season 26. Season 3, however, planned for 10 jury members plus one vote from the public in the event of a tie.