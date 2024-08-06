Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Does Angela Murray Have Kids? About the 'Big Brother' 26 Star's Family The reality star is "a proud parent of four grown children and three grandchildren." By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 6 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Paramount

Controversial Big Brother houseguest Angela Murray may have rubbed other contestants — and many diehard fans — the wrong way on Season 26 of the CBS reality show.

But the Utah-based real estate agent is seemingly aligned with her kids and grandkids — as well as her longtime husband. Read on to learn what we know about Big Brother Angela Murray's family.



'Big Brother' contestant Angela Murray is proud of her kids.

Per her realtor bio, the reality star is "a proud parent of four grown children and three grandchildren." Angela shares updates on her family via TikTok. In April 2024 she wished her firstborn a happy 30th birthday.

That same month, Angela shared that her last child had moved out and to another state. "You are so proud, but it stings your mama heart at the same time," she captioned a reel of photos and video of her daughter.

Meanwhile, Angela clearly cherishes being a grandma as much as she loves being a mom, and tagged a video of a drive she enjoyed in Utah with two of her grandkids "#lovebeingnana."

Angela Murray from 'Big Brother' has been married to the same guy for over 30 years.

Angela has also been married to her high school sweetheart since 1989, per a post the Big Brother star shared in 2022. In another post, Angela praised her husband by saying, "Thankful I got the right guy 30-plus years ago. Always there to help."

Unfortunately, despite Angela boasting about her kids, grandkids, and husband online, fans have decided to use these posts to air their dissatisfaction with the Big Brother star.

In response to a TikTok about enjoying time with her grandson on a boat, one commenter sniped, "You're a nasty human." The same social media user called her "a 50-year-old bully."

Angela does not engage with the commenters who take issue with her turn on the reality show — but then again, their cell phones and other devices are banned when they move into the house.

Angela Murray is getting negative Yelp reviews as well.

In addition to being the subject of fan wrath, apparently her realtor business is also receiving negative reviews on Yelp. As TMZ revealed, her profile on the site for Utah Elite Realtors only has one star.

The ability to post has been suspended due to the attention Angela is receiving for being on the show. But prior to this action, the realtor was called a "bully," "rude," "unreliable," and even accused of being racist. Someone even said they'd "rather do business with a trash can."

It's unclear if all of the reviewers actually had personal experiences with Angela, or are just viewers who took their hatred for the Big Brother contestant to Yelp as a way to vent about her controversial comments in past episodes.