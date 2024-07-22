Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother's Angela Calls Matt "Crazy Eyes" As She Accuses Him of Conspiring Against Her "You are literally taking advantage of a woman twice your age," Angela tells Matt on the feeds. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 22 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

It's hard to believe that the drama in the Big Brother house could be so intense after less than a week of the houseguests living together. But, according to the live feeds, there is something big brewing between Angela and Matt, and there are clips making the rounds online that show how volatile things have gotten after just a short time in the house.

Viewers saw Angela win the first Head of Household competition in the July 21, 2024 episode of Big Brother. But at a time where she should be enjoying her early reign in the house, it looks like Angela has anything but that on her mind. Instead, she has a rivalry with Matt, whether it is one-sided or not. And those who don't watch the Big Brother feeds as steadfast as other fans want to know what's going on.

What happened between Angela and Matt on 'Big Brother'?

According to the live feeds, Angela took issue with Matt allegedly working with other people in the house to collude with them against her. This doesn't appear to be the case, though Matt isn't exactly one of Angela's BFFs in the house. However, she has plenty of claims when she confronts him in the kitchen in the early hours of the morning after what appeared to be a sleepless night for her in the HOH room.

"Awesome Matt, thank you, Crazy Eyes. You have frickin' crazy eyes," Angela tells Matt on the feeds, as the other houseguests watch on. "And for the house, for this beautiful [wonderful] group of people, and for the visitors that came to visit me last night, your performance was great." She adds, "I have not been myself. I haven't thought clearly, I haven't been able to remember people's names."

LMFAOOO THIS IS HOW IT ACTUALLY STARTED-A SLOW ASS CLAP THAT THE HGS ALL JOINED IN ON BC THEY DIDN'T KNOW WHAT WAS HAPPENING 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zXdd6Ssj4Q — sal (@sanguinesal) July 20, 2024

Angela says she is sleep deprived and she accuses Matt of taking advantage of that while he allegedly worked to turn the house against her. At this point in the game, there aren't any solid alliances that can't be broken easily, though. So even if Matt is trying to turn the house against Angela, it's far too early to get this worked up about the game, as it can change at the drop of a hat.

Who is Matt working with on 'Big Brother 26'?

Matt, Makensy, Rubina, Cam, and Cedric do appear to have an alliance together with three other people. Again, though, alliances can change easily, especially those that are formed early on and built on the early stress of the game.

