'Big Brother 26' Houseguests Lisa and Angela Have Been Feuding All Season Long

Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

If you're watching Season 26 of Big Brother, you've probably noticed that Angela Murray is always in the middle of the drama. The 50-year-old real estate agent has had her fair share of clashes with fellow houseguests like Matt Hardeman, Kenney Kelley, and Los Angeles-based celebrity chef Lisa Weintraub.

Her spat with Matt was brief, seeing as she had him evicted during her stint as the first HoH of the season. She still has unresolved tension with Kenney, but it's Lisa who's been Angela's main arch-nemesis this season. OK, what happened between them? Read on for details on their feud.

What happened between Lisa and Angela on 'Big Brother'?

To kick things off, Angela nominated Lisa for eviction in Week 1 of Big Brother 26, hoping to send her home. But after Lisa won the Power of Veto and saved herself, Angela set her sights on Matt.

On Tuesday, July 23, just a day after the POV ceremony, Angela and Lisa had at least two conversations (though the live feeds were often cut, so there may have been more). Their first chat was pretty civil, but the second one — blocked from the live feeds — reportedly sparked some serious drama.

#BB26 Angela called Lisa Tinkerbell in their fight. pic.twitter.com/Qi6bB4TbOI — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) July 24, 2024

In a post-argument clip, Angela revealed she ended the fight by calling Lisa "Tinkerbell" and telling her to "go sprinkle your fairy dust." Angela then told Makensy Manbeck that her only regret was not having a better comeback. Wow, she is a savage!

Then, on Tuesday, July 30, live feed viewers watched as Angela took her feud with Lisa to a new level of entertainment. As she strutted through the Big Brother house, Angela spotted Lisa and decided to put on a show.

She dramatically swung her arms and shoulders, flashed a big smile, and stomped her feet on the floor — seemingly imitating Lisa's walk. Lisa was too stunned to speak, barely able to process the spectacle unfolding in front of her.

Angela mocks Lisa's walk as she walks by her #BB26 pic.twitter.com/cdkWYebZ7p — winter (@simplewntr) July 30, 2024

The chaotic situation has gone viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), sparking plenty of reactions from Big Brother fans. "I f--king love her y'all, I'm sorry," one person posted on X. "Her level of unhinged petty is everything we need back on this show. We haven't seen it in YEARS."

A second X user wrote, "I don't care for her, but she's [lowkey] one of the funniest people to ever be on the show and I don't even think she realizes it." "Gagged her a bit," a third Big Brother fan said alongside a screenshot of Lisa's shocked expression as Angela strutted by her.

"I don't CARE. BB better do everything under the sun and the MOON to keep Angela," a fourth Big Brother fan chimed in. "I'm riding with Angela this season, no one else. I DON'T CARE!"

This is why we need more players over 50. Imagine her and Jerry in a house just getting all the young kids 😂 — Brit (@mrsbswift) July 30, 2024