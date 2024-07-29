Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Angela Murray Was on Television Before She Became a 'Big Brother 26' Houseguest The other ‘Big Brother’ houseguests also can't believe Angela Murray is real. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jul. 29 2024, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Some reality TV drama is so ridiculous and juicy that many believe it just has to be fake in some way. Over the years, Big Brother fans have accused the long-running CBS reality competition show of creating dramatic moments and storylines with producer plants, or people added to the cast to purposely create drama. And in Season 26, some believe that houseguest Angela Murray is a producer plant.

But why do they think this, and what have the other houseguests said? The drama all started on the live feeds when Angela accused fellow player Matt Hardeman of conspiring against her and of threatening to go after her after her Head of Household reign was over. Her claims weren't entirely untrue, but her tirade started a flurry of more drama in the house, and it was all in the first 10 days of playing the game.

Source: CBS

Why do 'Big Brother' fans think Angela Murray is a producer plant?

Some fans and even houseguests have speculated that Angels is a fake houseguest planted in the cast by producers in order to stir up drama. One fan tweeted photos of Angela when she apparently competed on both Let's Make a Deal and The Price Is Right, which was their way of proving she isn't a real player here to compete for the prize money.

She was also in an episode of Dr. Phil before she was cast on Big Brother. And even some of the houseguests believe Angela is a plant in the house. According to the live feeds, Kenney has theorized that Angela isn't a legitimate player. But some fans think Angela is just really good TV, the likes of which Big Brother fans haven't seen on the show in years.

Watched the Dr Phil episode. Angela either is a plant, or had to overcome so huge things. #bb26 @ArmstrongTaran @RobHasApodcast pic.twitter.com/qkCJLhGNWk — Spectre (@sherlock11117) July 23, 2024

"Angela being so entertaining that people think she's a CBS plant is insane," one reddit user shared on a thread. "Angela is a Big Brother legend!" Another commented under that in the same thread, "Imagine being so naturally entertaining that people start a rumor that you're being paid to entertain. Amazing."

Have there ever been production plants on 'Big Brother' before?

Over the years, Big Brother fans have come up with conspiracy theories about various houseguests being planted by production. Different forms of this include actual producers being planted among the houseguests and outside people being recruited for the sole purpose of playing the game in a way that ruffles feathers, with no intention of actually getting far.

They calling Angela a CBS plant. 🤣 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/jFLDYcoVVy — Big Brother What Now? (@BB_WhatNow) July 22, 2024

But there has never been any solid confirmation of these types of scenarios. And in many ways, this kind of conspiracy just speaks volumes about the quality of casting each season when a cast member is so off the cuff that fans can't believe they're real. It's just not realistic these days, with how easy it is for viewers at home to research the houseguests.