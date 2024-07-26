Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Kenney Kelly Lies About His Job on 'Big Brother 26' — Find out What He Really Does! 'Big Brother 26' houseguest Kenney Kelley is a former undercover police officer. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 26 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

In every season of Big Brother, at least one houseguest lies about their profession. After all, the game revolves around sneaky strategies and keeping secrets, so it's no surprise that players often fudge their jobs to keep their real skills under wraps.

Season 26 is no exception, with several houseguests lying about their careers — including Kenney Kelley. So, if Kenney's occupation isn’t what he's claiming, what does the 52-year-old Boston native actually do for a living? Let's dig in and uncover the truth!

What does 'Big Brother 26' houseguest Kenney Kelley do for a living?

We can't fault Kenney for stretching the truth about his job because, as it turns out, he's a former undercover cop. Wow, talk about a secret weapon in Big Brother!

With his background, he's got all the skills needed to excel in the game: Reading people, building quick connections, gathering intel, and turning it to his advantage. He definitely has what it takes to go the distance — but he's already proven he's willing to throw away his game to help someone else get further.

In the July 25 episode, before the first live eviction, Kenney tells HoH Angela Murray that he's considering throwing the AI Arena competition to give Matt Hardeman a chance to win. His reason? Matt's family ties to military veterans and police officers.

"He's the son of somebody who I respect highly and I don't even know him because he's another police officer," Kenney says in a confessional.

He later tells Angela that Matt is his "boy" and "No. 1 ally," which disappoints her. She claps back, asking Kenney, "You're telling me you have no desire to fight in the arena for your life in this game because you don't want to go and beat [Matt]?" "Yeah, I have loyalty to him," Kenney explains, adding, "If I walk out that door, I know I did what I needed to do."

Kenney tells the other houseguests he's in the food truck business.

So, you're probably wondering what Kenney claims to do for a living to the rest of the Big Brother houseguests. Well, during the introductions in Episode 3, Kenney says he's in the food truck business and goes by "Sweet Kenney K," specializing in sweet Italian sausages.

Quinn DR- Kenney is trying to be a hero. He is like "I cant flip on my boy Matty. I gotta put him first over me, my family and my food truck". He has known him for a week! A week! #BB26 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 26, 2024

"I had a big sausage cart," Kenney explains (though it's clearly a lie). While no one seems to have caught on yet, a look back at Episode 2 reveals that former Marine Cedric Hodges might be onto something.

When Cedric and Kenney first enter the Big Brother house, Cedric mentions he feels "super good vibes" about Kenney before noting Kenney's "little American flag tattoo on his arm."

Cedric already has Kenney clocked as a veteran or police from his tattoo.



Undercover… #BB26 pic.twitter.com/I5XO9BPkk0 — The BB President (@TheBBPresident) July 19, 2024

"That's, like, a veteran thing, or maybe he was in the police force," the 21-year-old Idaho native discloses in a confessional. For now, Cedric is keeping his suspicions to himself, but there's always a chance he might spill Kenney’s secret to the rest of the house.