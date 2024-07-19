Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Lisa Weintraub Plans To Use Food to Her Advantage With Other Houseguests on 'Big Brother' Lisa Weintraub has her own catering business. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 19 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dulce__de__lisa

It's not every day that a celebrity joins Big Brother for a standard season. And, while professional chef Lisa Weintraub isn't exactly famous, her job is listed in her bio and on the show as "celebrity chef." Naturally, fans are curious about who she is and if they've seen her before on television or otherwise as a chef.

Season 26 of Big Brother features 16 players who were all new to the franchise and to reality TV in general. During the two-night premiere, two sets of eight houseguests were brought in to see the house and play a couple of competitions for the first time. Lisa was among them, and viewers are itching to know everything about these newbies.

Who is 'Big Brother' celebrity chef Lisa Weintraub?

Lisa might not be an A-list celebrity, but her work as a culinary expert has gained her many a high profile client. Outside of Big Brother, Lisa runs her own business called Plates By Lisa. She offers her services as a caterer and a personal chef for essentially any needs and nearly any sized group. Lisa is all about offering "gourmet cuisine" and a "curated vibe," according to her website.

You can also make your own food from some of Lisa's favorite recipes, which she shared on her website. It looks like anyone who can afford Lisa's services can hire her, but that doesn't mean she hasn't worked with some big names in the entertainment industry.

Plates by Lisa was featured in a Season 2 episode of Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix. The reality show, which features real life real estate agents in their professional and personal lives, gave Lisa her Netflix debut when she catered an event held by the agents during Season 2, Episode 7.

Lisa Weintraub is using her business experience to get far on 'Big Brother.'

There are plenty of ways to get far and win Big Brother, and a lot of the time, houseguests use their real life skills to do just that. Lisa shared with CBS in a preseason interview that she planned to use her job as a chef to her advantage in getting far in the game with allies.

"The key to anyone's heart is food," she said in the interview. "Hello, enter the chat — Lisa. Good food is here, right? So part of my strategy is to cook throughout the time there to build connections, to make myself not a target. Because who wants to kick out the cool chef that makes them really good food?"