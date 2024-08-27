'Big Brother's T'kor Was on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Once To Promote Her Crochet Business

If you're still wondering about those distinct and clearly fluffy hats T'kor Clottey wears in the Big Brother house, you aren't the only one. But they're part of her crochet business outside of the show that actually got some national recognition well before she was cast as a Season 26 houseguest. So, what is T'kor Clottey's crochet business in real life? It might just blow up now that she made waves on the reality show.

Because of T'kor's appearance on a major talk show, on which she talked about her crochet business, she joins several other Season 26 contestants who were on television before Big Brother. Like Angela Murray, who appeared on both Dr. Phil and The Price Is Right, and Rubina Bernabe, who was on Don't Forget the Lyrics. But T'kor seems to be serious about her business.

What is T'kor Clottey's crochet business on 'Big Brother'?

T'kor founded T'kor Couture in 2020. It's a business dedicated to creating pieces that are expressions of who she is. But, more than that, her designs are important to her because of her culture as a Black woman. And T'kor shared some of that on the official website for T'kor Couture.

"All of my designs are rooted in the culture and traditions of Black people across the globe. Blackness does not exist in a monolith, and there are so many different aspects and regions of the culture to shed light on," T'kor wrote on her website. "The stories and traditions of Black artists, writers, activists, and communities are as universal as the story of Cinderella or The Boy Who Cried Wolf; there are lessons that anyone, regardless of background, can hold sacred with them as they traverse through their own lives."

Her crocheted pieces range from sweaters and hats to two pieces outfits and dresses. And they are all created in a variety of different colors. It's no wonder people are talking about T'kor's designs while she competes on Big Brother Season 26. However, as of August 2024, T'kor Couture is temporarily closed for purchases.

T'kor was on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' before 'Big Brother.'

Before T'kor was cast on Big Brother, she gained television spotlight in a different way when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2023, T'kor was on the show via live video feed. At the time, she explained that she is self-taught and began crocheting at the age of 12. And when she found a Facebook group of Black women making "real clothing," it opened her up to the idea of doing something important out of her hobby.