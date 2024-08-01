Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Where Is 'Big Brother's T'Kor Clottey From? Her Accent Is Hard To Ignore and Hard To Place T'Kor's accent is particularly noticeable when she gets upset. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 1 2024, 7:45 a.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Each season, Big Brother brings together people from different walks of life as they live together under the same roof and try to either work together or tear each other apart. It's not easy, but hey, these people sign up for the gig. And each season, viewers have questions about the more memorable cast members. For Season 26, that includes T'Kor Clottey.

Article continues below advertisement

She gets into an uncomfortable conversation with Angela Murray, where she points out that Angela's comments about multiple Black houseguests hanging out could be perceived as problematic. As T'Kor gets frustrated, defending herself and trying not to be hard on Angela at the same time, her accent comes through in some big ways. But for those who didn't quite catch what she said about it during the premiere, what's up with T'Kor's accent on Big Brother?

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

T'Kor's accent on 'Big Brother' has to do with where she grew up.

T'Kor explains during the Season 26 premiere that her accent is an unusual mix between what you might hear in England, Chicago, and even Atlanta. In fact, she claims three hometowns — London, U.K., Chicago, Ill., and Atlanta, Ga. Because she grew up in different places with so many different accents, T'Kor's accent is a combination of them that is more noticeable when she gets excited or, in the case of Angela, frustrated.

She explains in her preseason interview that she grew up in a "low income household in the South Side of Chicago, raised by two lesbian mothers." She also spent time in London and, later, Atlanta. As a result, T'Kor's accent is sort of hard to place. And sometimes, it doesn't come out very strong. Or, at least, parts of the accent are stronger than others. So when T'Kor's accent does sound more prominent, it's a bit of a shock.

Article continues below advertisement

Angela's behavior has frustrated the majority of the other houseguests.

T'Kor also said in her preseason interview that she planned to fly under the radar a bit and be perceived as someone who is more soft spoken and gentle, seen crocheting in the corner. And part of that has been true. But when Angela makes a comment to Quinn Martin about T'Kor, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, and Cedric Hodges talking outside, T'Kor uses the opportunity to explain to Angela why it could be perceived in a negative way toward a group of Black people.