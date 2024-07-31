Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother The 'Big Brother' Live Feeds Hint at Another Potential Showmance in Season 26 Chelsie might see Cam and Leah as a threat if they're in a showmance. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jul. 31 2024, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

You can't throw together this many young and single people in a house for an entire summer without expecting multiple showmances to pop up. And even though showmances are typically hard to solidify by Week 2 on Big Brother, the first couple of weeks in the house proved to be full of potential romantic pairings, including Leah and Cam.

Matt, who was voted out first, was in something of a showmance with Makensy before he was sent home. But if they'd had enough time to really get to know each other more, they could have gotten even closer. Now, viewers and some of the other houseguests have their eyes set on Cam and Leah, who, according to the live feeds, aren't afraid to flirt every chance they get.

Source: CBS

Are Cam and Leah in a showmance on 'Big Brother'?

Some of the criteria that goes into determining if two houseguests are in a showmance is as follows: they have to have kissed or at least cuddled, the other houseguests have to have seen their interactions, and they have to be so flirtatious that it's annoying. And honestly, two out of those three aren't bad in assuming Leah and Cam will be in a showmance if they aren't already.

Fans haven't seen them actually kiss on the Big Brother live feeds, but they have clocked some flirtatious behavior, like play fighting and sitting awfully close to each other. And other houseguests have taken notice too, with Chelsie complaining about the pair to other players every chance she gets.

At one point on the live feeds, as Cam and Leah sit and talk together, he admits that he's "hungry" for her, whatever that means. And Chelsie wastes no time in talking to the other houseguests about this potential showmance. As fans all know, showmances are not to be trusted and they are often targeted once other players catch wind of what's going on.

Why are showmances bad on 'Big Brother'?

Relationships on Big Brother can cloud houseguests' minds and their judgement overall. Being romantically linked to someone also means that the two players have an immediate and open final two deal with each other, even if they previously talked game with other players. This puts a target on their backs, as other players want to ensure their own safety going into the final stretch of the game.

In the past, some players involved in showmances were swayed to vote for whomever their partner voted out of the house, which took away some of authenticity of the game. And, when it comes down to to, sometimes showmances are just annoying. And if other players are annoyed or even disgusted by two people flaunting their showmance, they might rally to get one or both of the players out of the house.