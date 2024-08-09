Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Makensy Manbeck Says Her Brother Is Her "Soulmate" on the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds Makensy got personal about her brother on the ‘Big Brother' live feeds. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 9 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: CBS

For most Big Brother houseguests, one of the hardest things about filming is leaving behind their friends and family. For Season 26 player Makensy Manbeck, it's specifically leaving behind her brother, who is also her BFF. In fact, according to her, he's actually her “soulmate,” and a few other adjectives that fans can't stop talking about.

On the Big Brother live feeds, Makensy opened up about missing her brother. She also shared that they are extremely close. So close, in fact, that she said she wished she didn't have to marry someone else eventually. Yes, those are some of her actual words. But there are some other choice words that Makensy had about her brother, and fans can't stop discussing what Makensy said on the feeds.

Makensy Manbeck is close to her brother outside of ‘Big Brother.’

In a clip from the live feeds, when talking about who the players miss the most, Makensy shares with some of the other houseguests that her brother back home is her "main man." And, honestly, that wouldn't be the most noteworthy thing. Siblings can be best friends, that’s a thing. However, when Makensy makes a comment about marrying a man who isn't her brother, that’s the part that has some Big Brother fans scratching their heads.

"He is my soulmate, literally," Makensy says. "He is my main man. I hate that I have to marry another man, because he is like my number one man. So, I love him so very much." She then shouts out her brother, JT Manbeck, who she affectionately calls "Bub."

While some Twitter users poked fun at Makensy's close relationship with her brother, they just seem to be good friends, and judging by social media, Makensy's entire family is extremely close. Makensy, JT, and their parents even appear to have gotten matching tattoos together. It makes sense for Makensy to miss her brother and real life bestie over anyone else outside of the Big Brother house.

According to Facebook, JT and Makensy are as close as she says they are. They often share photos of each other on social media, and they are even in the same line of work. Makensy is a construction company project engineer, and JT is an assistant project manager for a company that Makensy once worked for.

Makensy was almost in a ‘Big Brother' showmance.

Due to some early drama in the house, Makensy’s Big Brother BFF, Matt Hardeman, was evicted early on. Before that, he and Makensy had gotten close and they were even rumored to be in a showmance. However, because of Matt’s departure, their would-be relationship was sort of dead on arrival.