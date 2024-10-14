Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother The Votes Are In! Here's Who Won 'Big Brother' Season 26 and That $750,000 Check The 'BB26' jury of seven evicted houseguests voted on the winner. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 14 2024, 7:43 a.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Another season of Big Brother has come and gone, and a winner was crowned. Well, not so much crowned as awarded with a check for $750,000, which is a much more fitting prize than the former. So, who is the Big Brother Season 26 winner? It all came down to Chelsie, Makensy, and Cam in the multipart final Head of Household competition.

The first part of the final HOH comp ended with Chelsie as the winner. She automatically advanced to the third round. The second round, between Cam and Makensy, ended with Makensy as the winner. Which didn't come as a shock to many, as Cam had largely phoned in his Big Brother journey.

Source: CBS

During the live Big Brother finale, viewers saw Chelsie and Makensy battle it out in the third and final part. After Makensy won the final HOH, she took Chelsie to the final two with her. As a result, Cam was sent to the jury as the seventh and final jury member. And when it came time for the jury to vote for either Makensy or Chelsie to win, the majority chose who they thought was most deserving.

Who is the 'Big Brother' Season 26 winner?

Seeing Chelsie and Makensy in the final part of the last HOH of the season was sort of what most fans had expected. But there was the question of what either of them would do after winning the comp. Chelsie had a final two deal with Cam for a long time leading up to the finale. Then again, she and Makensy had built a close friendship and alliance themselves.

Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

And for Makensy, taking Chelsie to the final two meant she would hold up her end of their alliance. However, if she were to choose Cam instead, she was all but guaranteed the votes to win, since she had done a lot more for her game than Cam did for his all season. In the end, Chelsie won Big Brother 26 with a unanimous vote.

Who won America's Favorite Player in Season 26 of 'Big Brother'?

There is no third place prize on Big Brother. However, the closest thing that comes to it is America's Favorite Player, which is what viewers alone vote for. They cast their votes from home for who they believe is deserving of the AFP prize, which is $50,000. For many, the logical options were Tucker, who had played a strong and unpredictable game until he was evicted.

tucker is the first pre-juror to ever win afp cash prize and he finally broke a curse iktr you deserve this king #bb26 pic.twitter.com/GOT64AGUQg — kalyn (@misskalyn_) October 14, 2024