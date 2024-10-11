Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother's Final Three Players in Season 26 Have Everything on the Line The final three HOH is the most important of the season. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 11 2024, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Sonja Flemming/CBS

When the final Big Brother eviction episode before the Season 26 finale aired, the players were narrowed down from the final four to the final three. And now, things are more intense and more is on the line than ever before for all three of them. But who are the final three players in Season 26? Some fans believe that not all of them deserve to be in the house, come finale night.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the finale, the final four houseguests were Chelsie, Cam, Makensy, and Rubina. Chelsie won the final four HOH and after that, Makensy secured the last Veto win. That meant that Rubina was all but guaranteed to go to the jury house, given the final three deal between Chelsie, Makensy, and Cam. But some of Rubina's supporters held out hope for her that Chelsie would go the route of an all-female final three. So, what happened?

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Who are the final three in 'Big Brother' Season 26?

In the Oct. 10 episode, Makensy had the sole decision on who would go on to the final three. She and Chelsie were a given since they had won the most recent HOH and Veto. But when it came down to Cam or Rubina to send one player to the jury house, Makensy chose Rubina. For her, Cam was a better option for her game, and she felt she had a better shot at getting to the final two without Rubina in the house.

That may be true, but first, Makensy has to win the final HOH on finale night. If Can wins, he will likely take Chelsie with him to the final two, which has been their deal for weeks.It could come down to Chelsie to choose between Cam and Makensy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

Makensy's decision with the last Veto can make or break her game. Because if Cam comes through with a win for the final HOH, and he takes Chelsie to the end with him, it will be partly because Makensy didn't get him out when she had the chance. Hopefully for Makensy's sake, her move really was the right one for her game.

Article continues below advertisement

How does the final HOH work on 'Big Brother'?

The last HOH competition of each season of Big Brother is played over the course of three days and in three parts. The winner from the first part advances to the third round automatically. Then, the remaining two players compete in the second competition. The winner from that round heads to the third round to compete against the winner from the first round. The houseguest left standing is the final HOH and they choose from one of the other two players to take one to the final two.

Source: CBS