'Big Brother's Finale Is Always a Huge Event — Here's How It Works
The Big Brother finale is always the biggest event of any given season, and rightfully so. It's the time when a winner is finally crowned after a season of more than a dozen strangers getting to know each other, befriending some, and downright betraying others. But how does the Big Brother finale work?
The finale airs on one night, but the final Head of Household competition actually typically takes place on multiple nights. That means you won't know who wins the last HOH competition until the finale episode. And even then, there's more game to play to determine which two players make it to the end. Honestly, it's a lot.
How does 'Big Brother's finale work?
Although the Big Brother Season 24 finale airs on Sunday, Sept. 25, there are events leading up to the episode that help lay the groundwork for the final part of the final HOH competition. It all starts in the special Friday episode on Sept. 23.
Although the episode will also be a clip show of sorts as the final three reflect on their individual games throughout the season, it will also feature the first part of the last HOH competition.
The winner from this competition will then play the winner from the second round in the third and final part. From there, the winner chooses who they take to the final two. And after that, they plead their cases to the jury and answer the jury questions.
And it's the latter who has the final say in which houseguest wins Big Brother.
The finale episode will include the rest of the competition and a long jury segment. Toward the end of the episode, the jury votes on which player of the final two is the winner.
Is the final Head of Household competition in one episode?
Since there are three parts to the last HOH competition, two of them are part of the two-hour finale for Season 24. However, the first part should finish by the end of the Friday episode. But if it doesn't, then chances are, viewers will have to wait until the finale episode to see the result.
And word on the street (or, Twitter) is that Big Brother fans won't have live feeds to get spoilers between the Sept. 23 episode and the Sept. 25 finale.
Right now, two of the frontrunners to win Big Brother 24 are Monte and Turner. They're both strong players and they have a final two deal in place. If one of them wins the final part of the HOH competition, then he will likely take the other to the end.
Then, both Monte and Turner have to hope they have enough allies in the jury house to make them the winner.
Of course there's a chance that Brittany or Taylor could come out on top. But right now, fans seem to be in agreement that one of the guys will take home the win.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST, Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST, and Friday Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.