The Double Power of Veto Is Back on 'Big Brother' The Double Power of Veto is back on 'Big Brother'! What is it, how does it work, and has it been done before? We break it all down inside. By Allison Hunt Oct. 16 2023, Published 10:33 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The Gist: The Double Power of Veto is back during Season 25 of Big Brother.

Two vetos are given to the winners of the Double Power of Veto competition.

A veto can save a person who is up for eviction.

The show that originally started airing in 2000, Big Brother is well into Season 25 and it's time to spice things up. Lucky for us, the Double Power of Veto is back baby!

For those of you who may be less familiar, the Double Power of Veto was first introduced in Season 14 as the Golden Ball of Veto. What exactly is the Double Power of Veto? Don't worry, we break it all down below.

What is a Double Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother’?

Source: CBS

As we know in Big Brother, whoever wins the Head of Household competition becomes, well, the Head of Household and picks two players to be up for eviction (aka elimination).

The Power of Veto is a "power" that allows the person who wins it, in a Power of Veto competition, to save one of the players who's up for elimination. It also automatically means that you're safe from elimination, which is a pretty nice perk. But just because you have it doesn't mean that you have to play it. Some people chose not to use it.

The Power of Veto has since evolved with many different iterations: the gold, the diamond, the dual, the blood, the black hole, etc. The Double Power of Veto basically means that there are two vetos up for grabs in the same week. In addition to Season 14, the Double Power of Veto was also in Big Brother: Over the Top, Celebrity Big Brother 2, and Big Brother 23.

Source: CBS

The Double Power of Veto is back for Season 25 of Big Brother. The live feeds on Oct. 14, 2023, showed that it was announced that there would be two veto holders by the end of the competition that day. The live feeds showed the current cast discussing how double vetoes work.

Cory Wurtenberger was seen asking the latter saying that he thinks, "You probably use it at the same time." He added, "The time they did this before, the first person didn’t use the veto. It was at Dan’s funeral. Ian didn’t use the veto. It would be a big advantage if someone were to win the second veto,” referencing a prior season.

It was also announced that the people who win the vetos won't get to select who goes in their place — that will be selected by the invisible Head of Household. In the live feed, Felicia Cannon, who's up for elimination said, "I don’t even care. I just want to win one of them to take my ass off the block."