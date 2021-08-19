Is the Man Behind OTEV's Mask on 'Big Brother' Actually Arnold Schwarzenegger? Viewers Think So

Season 23 of Big Brother is well underway and the stakes are high. Travis Long , Brandon "Frenchie" French , Brent Champagne, Whitney Williams, and most recently Christian Birkenberger have all been evicted from the Big Brother household.

Alliances have been formed, battle lines have been drawn, and the Power of Veto is up for grabs in the Aug. 18 episode of Big Brother. But before the houseguests can earn this privilege, they must come face-to-face with the notorious OTEV.

This year, OTEV took the form of a giant octopus with a serious potty mouth. But who voices the OTEV statue in Season 23? Some viewers believe it’s a popular actor and politician.