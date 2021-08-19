Is the Man Behind OTEV's Mask on 'Big Brother' Actually Arnold Schwarzenegger? Viewers Think So

Is the Man Behind OTEV's Mask on 'Big Brother' Actually Arnold Schwarzenegger? Viewers Think SoBy Pretty Honore
Aug. 19 2021, Published 8:58 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 23 of Big Brother.
Season 23 of Big Brother is well underway and the stakes are high. Travis Long, Brandon "Frenchie" French, Brent Champagne, Whitney Williams, and most recently Christian Birkenberger have all been evicted from the Big Brother household.
Alliances have been formed, battle lines have been drawn, and the Power of Veto is up for grabs in the Aug. 18 episode of Big Brother. But before the houseguests can earn this privilege, they must come face-to-face with the notorious OTEV.
This year, OTEV took the form of a giant octopus with a serious potty mouth. But who voices the OTEV statue in Season 23? Some viewers believe it’s a popular actor and politician.
Who is the voice of OTEV on ‘Big Brother’? Is it Arnold Schwarzenegger?
Over the years, OTEV has become a beloved part of the Big Brother cast that we looking forward to seeing each and every season. But this season, he showed up to the set of Big Brother with a bit of an accent. Viewers believe that the man behind OTEV’s mask is actually Arnold Schwarzenegger.
But it appears that the prolific voice actor who actually voiced OTEV in Episode 18 of Big Brother goes by the name of Joe Gaudet. In a tweet, he encouraged his followers to tune into Big Brother on Aug. 18 and retweeted some behind-the-scenes footage of the OTEV statue being built, which he captioned, “This looks pretty cool…”
While we’re sure that Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t spending his Wednesday night voicing a giant sea creature, Twitter’s reaction to the new OTEV proves that Joe did a pretty good job with his impression. One viewer tweeted, “So is OTEV definitely Arnold Schwarzenegger or just a really good impersonator?”
Unfortunately, other fans saw straight through Joe’s guise, immediately realizing that OTEV was an imposter. Regardless, Joe still gets an A for effort.
What is the OTEV competition on ‘Big Brother’?
Big Brother introduced the OTEV competition in Season 7, which aired in 2006, and after nearly a decade, the challenge has gotten even more dangerous for houseguests, who have the potential of being sent home if they do not win and subsequently earn the Power of Veto, or, OTEV spelled backward.
The musical chairs-style battle is refereed by the OTEV statue, who eliminates houseguests one by one until there is only one left standing. In the past, OTEV has given the HGs a run for their money with riddles and rhymes that have sent more than a few Big Brother contestants packing.
So far, only one houseguest who won the OTEV challenge actually went on to win the entire competition, and that was Season 22’s Cody Califiore, who went head-to-head with the psychic salamander. And after winning Season 23’s OTEV challenge on Aug. 18, both Alyssa Lopez and Kyland Young earned a shot at breaking the OTEV curse and taking home the $750,000 cash prize for themselves.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.