Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Did (SPOILER) Throw the AI Comp on 'Big Brother'? Tucker claims he didn't throw the competition -- but his elimination has raised some eyebrows. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 30 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: CBS

This article contains spoilers for Season 26, Episode 20 of Big Brother. Episode 20 of Big Brother Season 26 was a particularly eventful one. Not only did one of this season's most drama-inducing players get voted off, but not everyone is convinced that this was an entirely fair move. Ahead of the recent episode, Tucker Des Lauriers had tried to get Makensy Manbeck to throw the AI competition -- but instead, players are wondering if he threw it.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker was ultimately evicted from the show after Makensy managed to solve the presented puzzle first. Many of the members of the house had pre-agreed that Tucker would be getting their vote for elimination, but considering Tucker's previous performance in the games, viewers aren't entirely sure that result was genuine. Did Tucker throw the AI competition?

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Did Tucker throw the AI competition on 'Big Brother'?

Tucker's plays this season have been remarkable, with many noting how he continuously raised the stakes of the game and impressed viewers with his strategies. But after losing the AI competition (his first ever, ruining his previous undefeated streak), even the other members of the house were wondering if he threw the competition and intentionally lost.

Tucker was asked during his exit interview by Julie Moonves following the comp if he intentionally lost, given his previous track record with puzzles, though he ultimately claims he just misunderstood the directions, resulting in the delay that cost him his place in the house. "We were all shocked by how poorly he did, most people thought he was throwing it for some reason," one Reddit user said of the episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

"I don't think Tucker misunderstood, I think he tried to 'hack' and put the pieces in backwards to make it easier on him. Obviously this was a mistake," another user pointed out. Though Tucker took his loss in stride, giving goodbye hugs and a swoon-worthy smooch to Rubina, some fans are also wondering if the game was initially meant to be rigged.

Article continues below advertisement

Some viewers think the AI competition was rigged in Tucker's favor.

Despite Tucker not solving the puzzle first, in his exit interview Julie proclaimed how surprised she was at his loss, noting his previous expertise at the puzzles. "Anyone else feel like Julie slipped up and revealed that the AI Arena was designed for someone specific to win?" one Reddit user posed.