Tucker and Rubina Officially Took Their 'Big Brother' Showmance to the Next Level Tucker and Rubina both dropped the L-word. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 29 2024, 1:53 p.m. ET

First comes the wall comp, then comes HOH, then comes a Big Brother baby in a baby carriage. OK, maybe not. But some fans think Rubina and Tucker took their showmance to the next level by hooking up in the house. It wouldn't be totally unheard of, especially if they have a solid connection for real, but it's also not something either of them would likely admit to willingly.

When Season 26 of Big Brother premiered, no one could have guessed that Tucker, the over-the-top loudest player, and Rubina, who didn't get much screentime for the first couple of weeks, would be in a showmance. But here we are. And honestly, it might be pretty serious.

Did Tucker and Rubina hook up on 'Big Brother'?

Fans who watch the live feeds believe that, at some point, Tucker and Rubina hooked up. They might have done it at a time when no one was able to record and capture the pair on the feeds, or the couple could have been extra secretive about it in the wee hours of the night. But fans believe that Rubina alluded to it in a discussion with another houseguest.

However, other fans on X (formerly Twitter) say that what Rubina said about Tucker was taken out of context and that they didn't actually hook up in the house. Either way, it is entirely up to Tucker and Rubina rather than the other houseguests or the fans to figure out. But it's hard for viewers not to speculate when Tucker is not only the most entertaining houseguest of the season, but he's also part of the only confirmed showmance.

rubina and tucker saying I love you to eachother + some other sounds, how tf did we get here #BB26 pic.twitter.com/V43jPLD9iP — madelinekiyoko 🐇 (@madelinekiyoko) August 29, 2024

Tucker and Rubina said "I love you."

Whether or not Tucker and Rubina have hooked up on Big Brother, they have said "I love you." That's a huge deal in itself. Of course things could change if they don't remain in the house together or if only one of them makes it to the jury house. But on the live feds, Tucker already talked to Rubina about getting to jury together.

"That jury house is getting flipped inside out," Tucker told Rubina on the live feeds. He also told her that to him, they both "already won" since they found each other. Despite showmances being harmful for players' games, these two seem unbothered by being potential targets now.

tubina says they “already won” and they kiss while tucker says everything he loves about rubina #bb26 pic.twitter.com/hNC4jBnJjD — lucas (@tuckerandrubina) August 29, 2024

Chelsie plans to target Tucker and Rubina because of their showmance.

If Chelsie has it her way, Tucker and Rubina will be out of the Big Brother house as soon as possible. Or, just one of them will go walking, effectively breaking up the showmance. After Tucker and Rubina opened up to the house about their relationship and elicited "awws" and cheers from most of the other houseguests, Chelsie, Cam, and Makensy discussed remaining focused on targeting the pair.