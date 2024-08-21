Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Tucker Making a Deal With Quinn Would Be His Most Surprising Move on 'Big Brother' Tucker has commended Quinn for his physical and social game on 'Big Brother.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 21 2024, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest Veto ceremony on Big Brother. Fans of Big Brother might have speculated that Season 26 player Angela Murray was a producer plant because of her antics, but Tucker Des Lauriers is the real wild card of the season. So much so that some viewers think it's possible he might even work with Quinn Martin, his former foe in the game. But could Tucker and Quinn have a final two before anyone even knows what's happening? It would be another wild Big Brother move for Tucker.

Article continues below advertisement

And honestly, it would be a wild move for Quinn too. For weeks, Tucker and Quinn have been at odds. But when Tucker had the chance to get Quinn out, he used the Power of Veto on him to remove him from the block, per Veto spoilers from the live feeds. Could that be an olive branch for Tucker to combine his game with Quinn's? Honestly, we wouldn't put it past him.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Do Tucker and Quinn have a final two deal on 'Big Brother 26'?

So far, Tucker and Quinn haven't revealed a secret final two plan on the show or the live feeds. But that doesn't mean fans aren't hardcore rooting for just that. The idea of these two players who each have a solid game in their back pocket, suddenly joining forces is enough to make Big Brother fans more excited than they've been in a long time for some juicy Big Brother content.

One fan tweeted, "Need Quinn [and] Tucker [in an] enemies to lovers and unexpected final two duo where they keep the "beef" up for appearances but take each other to finals." Another wrote that if Tucker and Quinn could make a final two deal they could potentially "steam roll" the entire season as a strong duo. In private, of course. But so far, neither Quinn or Tucker have agreed to do that for the sake of either of their games.

Article continues below advertisement

Sorry but Quinn and Tucker in the final two chairs would be amazing from a storyline perspective #bb26 — goober (@gooberBB26) August 19, 2024

And when Quinn joked on the live feeds that their final two was working "just like [they] planned," it caused other fans to comment on a tweet about it and actually hope for just that. It's clear from the laughs from both Quinn and Tucker in the clip that Quinn's comment was just a joke, but it got the gears turning for some Big Brother fans. And can you really blame them?

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn might need a new ally soon.

With Tucker as the Week 5 Head of Household, he has Brooklyn on his radar to get out of the house, with Cam and Chelsie on the block with her. All three of them are aligned with Quinn. Should Quinn and his allies lost the next HOH competition, the power will again be with the other side of the house and if Quinn remains in the game, he could find himself outnumbered more than he already is.

Quinn to Tucker: Our final two is working just like we imagined 😭

#bb26 pic.twitter.com/DZurffthAF — dan 🕶☀️ (@Dan_H008) August 5, 2024