Tucker Is a 'Big Brother' Wild Card, and It Could Get Him Evicted if He Isn't Careful

Ever since Angela Murray's week one Head of Household reign on Big Brother, she has been known for her outbursts and erratic behavior. And one of the players who has always been unwilling to show her support, Tucker Des Lauriers, just did the wildest thing and threw his Veto to her. So, why didn't Tucker use his Veto on himself? Big Brother fans are baffled.

When you win the Power of Veto on Big Brother, it's your responsibility and right to use it in a way that's best for your game. If you're on the block for eviction, it makes the most sense to use it on yourself and take yourself off the block. Even if you know you're on the block as a pawn, you use the Veto to protect yourself at all costs. Apparently, Tucker didn't get that memo.

Why didn't Tucker use the Veto on himself on 'Big Brother'?

Ahead of the Aug. 7 episode of Big Brother, which shows the Veto ceremony results, the live feeds gave fans spoilers about where Tucker's head is at and how he used the Veto. And, according to the feeds, he used the Veto to take Angela off the block, which means he is still on the block with Kenney Kelley. Head of Household Cedric Hodges then put Makensy Manbeck on the block in Angela's place.

But after Makensy used her upgrade, America's Veto, she immediately took herself off the block. Now, Tucker is still on the block with Kenney. But why didn't he just take himself off the block to begin with? Apparently, it was all part of Tucker's hopeful plan to force Quinn Martin on the block so the houseguests could flush out his upgrade power, which is the Deep Fake HOH.

I forgot that Tucker made sure to enter the house first on purpose.... I should have known then that he was a mad man #BB26 pic.twitter.com/t7x2sWXME2 — Khadj (@GanzgangK) August 6, 2024

Cedric, however, didn't want to put Quinn on the block, so Tucker's plan sort of backfired. He still has little chance of getting out of the house, though, if Kenney continues to campaign to have the other houseguests evict him since he misses his family and actually wants to go home. Then again, if Tucker wins the AI Arena comp on eviction night, he could also keep himself safe that way.

Who is Tucker aligned with in the 'Big Brother' house?

Apparently, Tucker now has an alliance of some kind with Angela of all people. In a way, it makes sense, given that these are two of the most unpredictable houseguests in Season 26. But it's also hard to trust that either of them will actually remain loyal to each other. But outside of that, Tucker is in something of an alliance with T'Kor, Kimo, Rubina, and Quinn. He's also pretty tight with Cesric overall.

