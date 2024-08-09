Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Tucker Des Lauriers Has a Reality TV Connection Outside of 'Big Brother' Season 26 Tucker already has a growing 'Big Brother' fan base. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 9 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Maybe it was when Tucker Des Lauriers won yet another comp on Big Brother. Or, it was when he had that excessive celebration in the Diary Room. Or maybe, it was when he used his Power of Veto to save Angela Murray. Regardless of what his defining moment was, he became a fast fan favorite for fans. And many want to know who he is outside of reality TV. So, what is Tucker Des Lauriers's job in real life?

Surprisingly, Big Brother is his first foray into reality television. But you wouldn't know that by seeing him charm his fellow houseguests and drop memorable lines in and outside of the Diary Room, and he does have a BFF who is on another reality show. But who is Tucker when he isn't playing a wild game that no one can quite figure him out in? We did some digging to find out.

What is Tucker Des Lauriers's job outside of 'Big Brother'?

According to Tucker's Big Brother bio, he is a marketing and sales executive at a protein bar company. He explains during his intro package in the premiere that he has "a lot of different hats" he can wear when it comes to his profession and who he is in general. Because, as his boyishly handsome good looks might tell you, Tucker is also a model.

He has shared plenty of professional photos on Instagram, and it looks like this is one of the "hats" Tucker was talking about in the premiere. But don't get it twisted, because Tucker isn't just another model bimbo who is here to let others play the game. He knew all along that his competitive side would come out, and come out it has.

Tucker's best friend is actually from 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Although Tucker wasn't on reality TV before Big Brother, he has a connection to Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. In September 2023, he shared an Instagram post with Kyle Chan, a regularly featured friend on VPR, and in the caption, Tucker called Kyle one of his best friends. Let's just hope he doesn't follow in the footsteps of a certain Scandoval participant.

Some 'Big Brother' Fans already see Tucker as a legendary player.

After Tucker shocked everyone at the Veto meeting and gave away his veto to Angela to take her off the block and leave himself there, Big Brother fans were shook. Following his AI Arena win in the live Aug. 8 episode, one fan tweeted, "It's actually kinda wild how Tucker has cemented himself as a Big Brother legend just after three short weeks #BB26."

Production keep doing all the shenanigans in favor of Tucker. We love him.🗣🗣🗣 #BB26 https://t.co/KZyW7OG2kH — Alisha🥠 (@AlishaAJ_1) August 9, 2024

Another one shared, "Tucker 100% just cemented himself as a major player in the Big Brother franchise. What he pulled off this week is one of the riskiest/ballsiest moves the game has seen. Thank you for casting him. #BB26." Not only has Tucker made big moves, but his moves have also been pretty risky. Still, he seems unafraid to shake things up despite potential danger that might come his way. But no one ever got far on Big Brother by playing it safe.