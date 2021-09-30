How Many Unanimous 'Big Brother' Wins Have There Been Over the Years?

The first time Dan Gheesling appeared on Big Brother was in Season 10. His strategy to win over the other houseguests was to appear weak in the beginning and throw competitions. This helped other players believe he wasn't a threat. He eventually formed the Renegades alliance with fellow houseguest Memphis Garrett.

They went all the way to the final two together. And Dan won the game with a jury vote of 7-0, as there were only seven jury members at that time.