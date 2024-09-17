Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Cam and Makensy's Potential 'Big Brother' Romance Could Paint a Target on Their Backs Makensy isn't the first houseguest Cam has been linked to romantically. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 17 2024, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: CBS

No one from Season 26 of Big Brother is going to top Rubina and Tucker's showmance, but Cam might be trying to come close to it with Makensy. So, are Cam and Makensy actually in a showmance on Big Brother, or are they just permanent cuddle buddies? The latter is certainly possible, but the live feeds show a side of them that makes it seem like they would gladly have a makeout sesh in the HOH room if given the chance.

Of course it doesn't help that Cam and Makensy's connection is growing the week that all of the houseguests have to remain outside for Jankie's Carnival. But even before this, Cam and Makensy had gotten closer on the live feeds. And fans want to know how serious this could get before the season ends.

Source: CBS

Are Cam and Makensy in a showmance on 'Big Brother'?

What makes a showmance on Big Brother? There has to be flirting, cuddling, secret meetings, and finally, a kiss or two. Makensy and Cam haven't had the latter yet, at least as far as dedicated live feed watchers can tell. But the other signs are there. Including cuddling together in the backyard during Jankie's Carnival and even moving their beds closer to each other.

The only issue is that Chelsie doesn't seem wild about Cam and Makensy getting closer. Not only does this mean Cam would be off the table for Chelsie, who fans are convinced has a huge secret crush on Cam, but it would also take Cam's eye off the prize. Which is, if you haven't been paying attention, to get to the end of the game with Chelsie.

If Cam and Makensy are in a showmance, it could negatively affect not only their individual games, but Chelsie's too. She can't very well align herself with someone who could be targeted because he is in a showmance. Luckily, Cam and Makensy haven't taken their flirting too far. Then again, there's still plenty of summer left to make that happen.

Cam and Leah flirted earlier in the season.

Before Makensy set her sights on Cam and he started having moon eyes for her, he and Leah did some major flirting on the live feeds. But apparently a lot can happen between the televised episodes and the feeds, because somewhere along the way, Leah developed a crush on Quinn, and Cam moved on.

Makensy: You know people fall in love on this show.

Cam: That could be us. We would be a power couple.

Makensy: That’s dangerous.

Cam: *pointing to the cameras* They would love it. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/q7HzTAy0Gf — Dan (@ChainOfSafety) September 16, 2024