Dr. Will Kirby's Reality TV Fame and Medical Career Have Boosted His Net Worth

Since the early 2000s, Dr. Will Kirby has been a staple on our TV screens. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Big Brother players of all time, he not only formed the first-ever alliance in the show's history but also coined the iconic term "showmance."

But let's get something straight: He's not just a reality star. In fact, Dr. Will is also a highly respected medical professional. When you combine his success in both fields, it's no surprise he's built quite a fortune! Here's what you need to know about Dr. Will Kirby’s net worth.



What is 'Big Brother' alum Dr. Will Kirby's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dr. Will Kirby's net worth currently stands at an estimated $5 million. He has Big Brother to thank for a significant portion of his wealth, where he won the $500,000 grand prize in Season 2. He also returned for future seasons and served as the host of the jury roundtable, which likely boosted his earnings.

After his Big Brother victory and stint on Big Brother: All-Stars, Dr. Will dove into various other reality TV projects. In 2002, he hosted the NBC dating show Love Shack. Three years later, he appeared in six episodes of Bravo's Battle of the Network Reality Stars and was featured on two seasons of Dr. 90210.

Beyond those appearances, Dr. Will also earned money from roles on The Young and the Restless, LA Ink, Then and Now, The Traitors, The Doctors, and Deal or No Deal Island. Dr. Will's entertainment career expanded into scripted TV as well, with him voicing an animated doctor in Season 8 of Robot Chicken. In 2022, he took on the role of Karales the Bounty Hunter in The Book of Boba Fett, part of the Star Wars franchise.

Dr. Will Kirby is also a real-life doctor.

But beyond his TV appearances, Dr. Will is a real-life doctor. He graduated with a degree in biology from Emory University in 1995 and received his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2000.

Dr. Will is recognized as one of the top experts in aesthetic dermatology. He serves as the chief medical officer for LaserAway, the largest aesthetic dermatology group in the United States. Plus, he has built a successful private practice, Kirby Dermatology, in Los Angeles. His expertise in this field has made him one of the most sought-after dermatologists and contributed massively to his net worth.

Dr. Will also lectures at national medical conventions and has published articles in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. He's even a leading authority on laser tattoo removal and created the "Kirby-Desai Scale," a predictive tool to estimate the number of treatments needed to remove a tattoo. His contributions to medical literature include co-authoring textbook chapters on lasers, their applications, medicolegal considerations, and medical ethics.