What Is 'Big Brother' Star Keanu Soto's Job? Exploring the Participant's Occupation The 27th season of the acclaimed reality program celebrates the 25th anniversary of the series as a whole.

The 27th season of Big Brother was designed to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. More than two decades after the series premiered on CBS, new contestants were recruited to stand tall by expelling all of their peers from the house. Julie Chen Moonves returned as the host of Big Brother, with the veteran present to welcome the 17 people who are ready to emerge victorious in 2025.

One of the guests who are looking to walk away with the win is Keanu Soto, a 33-year-old personal trainer. Helping people become the healthiest version of themselves through exercise is only one of the occupations Keanu has. There is another passion that drives the trainer's ambition. What is the contestant's actual job? Here's what we know.

'Big Brother' contestant Keanu Soto has an interesting day job.

Big Brother is known for recruiting people from different backgrounds to fill out the house. After previous seasons featured construction project managers and physical therapists, the 27th installment of the competition found Keanu Soto, the man who works as both a personal trainer and a dungeon master. Yes, the same dungeon master role mentioned in The Big Bang Theory and in Community.

Being a dungeon master and a personal trainer at the same time sounds like an interesting combination, but that won't be enough for Keanu Soto to triumph in the 27th season of Big Brother. Every time the guests reunite for an eviction night, there's a slight chance of Keanu being selected as the one person who has to go. A strategy that could help the dungeon master would be to closely study his opponents, allowing him to come up with a way of taking them down.

Source: CBS (L-R) Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen

What is a dungeon master?

Television shows such as Stranger Things have brought "Dungeons & Dragons" back into the spotlight. The role-playing game consists of several players taking on different roles, attempting to drive their team towards the final challenge of a quest. Through a complicated system that opens up the door for different story developments, players must do what they can for their characters to reach the ending of their adventure.

The stories created in "Dungeons & Dragons" campaigns must be moderated by someone every time, and that's where Keanu Soto comes in. The dungeon master acts both as a referee and as a narrator for the players involved in a campaign, according to Modular Realms (via Hindustan Times). Whenever Keanu works as the dungeon master of a campaign, he is the one responsible for revealing the fate of the players and characters involved.