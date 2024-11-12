Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Production Member Allegedly Leaked Tucker and Rubina's Private Moment "She abused the power she had and it became very weird very fast." By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 12 2024, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 26 of Big Brother has been over for quite some time, but the post-season drama is just getting started! In fact, fans on X (formerly Twitter) are currently spilling some serious tea about a supposed production leak.

According to X user Court (@ttwaswift), CBS allegedly hired a Swiftie to work on the Big Brother 26 production team, and this person is accused of leaking a sex tape featuring Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe from inside the BB house. Here's everything you need to know about the unfolding controversy.

'Big Brother' fans are discussing the Tucker and Rubina production leak.

On Nov. 11, 2024, X user Court (@ttwaswift) posted a thread on the social media platform and claimed that a production worker on Big Brother 26 leaked a sex tape of Tucker and Rubina, then went on to befriend them after the show ended.

"For some reason, CBS hired a Swiftie to be part of the production team for Big Brother this past summer. This person went on to leak a sex tape of two houseguests without their consent or knowledge," Court wrote.

TLDR: Somebody leaked a sex tape of two houseguest in the BB house and then went on to befriend them after the show. Parasocial relationships can be unhealthy & dangerous and if the wrong people are given power, they will believe they can do anything with said power. — court ✰ (@ttwaswift) November 12, 2024

The worker, who runs a Swiftie fan account on X, reportedly became a big part of the Big Brother fan community and joined a group chat of BB stans while working on the show. Court explained that this worker used the group chat to share spoilers and confidential information ahead of time, including details from the live feeds.

The reality show is known for its strict privacy rules, especially when it comes to cutting feeds. For instance, if houseguests start having sex, production immediately cuts the live feeds and replaces them with other content. So, when Tucker and Rubina got intimate during Season 26, they cut the feeds — but the worker allegedly sent the full sex tape to the group chat, showing far more than what was shown on the live feeds.

Court, who was following the drama on X at the time, recalled how rumors spread that the full sex tape had been leaked. The rest of the group chat tried to downplay it, claiming it was just an unseen picture of Tucker and Rubina. Eventually, the whole incident was "swept under the rug."

We literally saw her fawn over these two houseguests while the show was on air. She was so clearly immersed in the big brother fandom. & also worked on the show. So to leak something soooo personal only to try to befriend them after the show wraps filming is just so sinister. — court ✰ (@ttwaswift) November 12, 2024

Court also noted that the production worker's behavior became increasingly "parasocial" and "weird." For instance, after the season wrapped up, the worker reportedly befriended Tucker and Rubina, which Court found disturbing given the circumstances.

"We literally saw her fawn over these two houseguests while the show was on air," Court added. "She was so clearly immersed in the Big Brother fandom & also worked on the show. So, to leak something soooo personal only to try to befriend them after the show wraps filming is just so sinister."