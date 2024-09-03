Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Homeward Bound to Man's Best Friend: Who Is Tucker Des Laurier's Ex-Girlfriend? Tucker believed his ex's alleged jealousy of his relationship with Rubina would make her bitter enough to keep him away from his dog, but it didn't. By Sheridan Singleton Updated Sept. 3 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @jadedelgado

After providing Big Brother fans with exciting gameplay and strategy development for a few weeks, Tucker Des Lauriers was evicted from the Big Brother 26 cast. His time on the show was very impactful. Fans loved following the budding romance that has since bloomed into a full-fledged relationship with Rubina Bernabe. He was also very good at developing other important relationships with his fellow housemates in a strategic way that could have gotten him to the end but was ultimately thwarted.

Tucker's core alliance included four people. He was also a member of four additional alliances, one of which was his undercover crew, which moved more in silence than his other groups. Unfortunately, being in five total alliances and having a showmantic relationship with Rubina could not keep Tucker in the game. When he knew his time was up, he became worried his ex-girlfriend would not let him see the dog they shared together. Fans are wondering who Tucker Des Laurier's ex-girlfriend is.

Tucker Des Lauriers was concerned his ex-girlfriend Jade wouldn't let him see their dog Ziggi when he left the 'Big Brother' house.

Tucker had a deeply emotional conversation with T'kor Clottey about what he feared would happen when he left the Big Brother house. His primary concern was that his ex-girlfriend would not let him see the dog they share together, Ziggi.

Tucker's ex, Jade Delgado, also works in the modeling industry. They must have adopted Ziggi prior to their relationship ending and now share joint custody of their fur baby. Tucker was concerned that his showmance with Rubina would cause her to keep Ziggi away.

Tucker's fears were unfounded, as he has shared footage of his emotional reunion with Ziggi.

During his conversation with T'kor Clottey, he was very depressed about going home and back to his normal life. Luckily for Tucker, Jade did not keep him away from Ziggi. Several fans reshared videos and photos of Tucker tearily holding his pup after returning home.

Tucker looks peaceful and elated in all of the posts he shared, and fans were happy to hear that he was allowed to see Ziggi again. His fears are natural. However, we must remember that there's his side, her side, and the truth.

There are a lot of problematic ideas behind the "crazy ex-girlfriend" that Tucker seemingly categorized his ex in.

Tucker believed his ex's alleged jealousy of his relationship with Rubina would make her bitter enough to keep him away from his dog, but it didn't. While we can make no assumptions about what happened in their relationship, his reaction does highlight something that happens often: the "crazy ex-girlfriend" trope that often follows women who leave relationships. A lot of the time, men see women's natural emotions and frustrations as "crazy" behavior when the majority of them are simply processing.

We don't know if Jade Delgado is actually is the person Tucker claimed she was, but he did what a lot of men do after a breakup.

Labelling women as crazy is actually a centuries-old problem. The word hysteria comes from the Latin word for "uterus." According to Useless Etymology, "The medical Latin term 'hysteria' was used to diagnose neuroses that were almost entirely specific to women — and that were believed to be caused by the uterus."