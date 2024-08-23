Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother 26' Fans Go Wild With Theories on Why the Live Feeds Have Been Down The 'Big Brother' live feeds went down early on Aug. 23 and haven't returned since. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 23 2024, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: CBS

If your Friday's feeling a bit lackluster, it might be because we don't have the Big Brother live feeds to keep us entertained. For those unaware, the beloved live feeds went down early on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, and haven't returned since.

What the heck is going on?! Why are the Big Brother live feeds down? And when are they coming back? Here's what we know so far — as well as the juicy theories!



Why are the 'Big Brother' live feeds down?

At the time of writing, CBS has not addressed why the Big Brother live feeds have been down for most of the day. This has led many superfans to speculate on social media, with some worrying that one of the houseguests might have said something inappropriate.

Unfortunately, recent developments suggest this might be the case. A clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter) sees Chelsie crying and features a chat between T'Kor and Rubina.

rubina telling t’kor chelsie was crying because someone said something inappropriate regarding race, feeds cut #BB26 pic.twitter.com/nR3gEa22i7 — bryan (t’kimo stan) (@thx4bnu) August 23, 2024

Some people think Leah or Tucker might be kicked off the show for a race-related controversy.

In the viral clip, T'Kor asks Rubina if something inappropriate was said, to which Rubina confirms it was — when asked if it was related to race, Rubina confirms. While nothing has been officially confirmed, rumors indicate that Leah or Tucker might be involved in the alleged race-related controversy.

Fans have shared their frustrations over the complicated situation, with many pointing out that speculation and absurd rumors tend to run wild when the producers remain silent. "Production cutting feeds when things get problematic is so dumb," one person said. "Now everyone's aware but with limited information so it's all become speculation… which is causing more discourse. Clowns #BB26."

Another fan echoed this sentiment, writing, "Allowing speculation to run rampant all over the internet is not protecting themselves or the houseguests and causes more harm than whatever the truth is game or something else. Having feeds down like this without letting the audience know is irresponsible."