'Big Brother's AI Instigator Involves Viewer Participation To Shake Up the Game Again

When Julie Chen Moonves tells viewers that there is going to be another Big Brother twist, but doesn't reveal right away what it is, they have no choice but to let their imaginations run wild. That's what happened in the Aug. 8 episode. At the very least, though, by the end of the special Tuesday episode on Aug. 13, fans know it's called the AI Instigator, and it has the potential to change the game.

But what is the AI Instigator exactly? When Ainsley reveals the name of the twist during the special recap episode, she doesn't give any other details about what it is, other than a clue that it involves viewer participation. And immediately following the reveal, Big Brother fans got to theorizing about what it is and what it means for the game in Season 26.

Source: CBS

What is the AI Instigator on 'Big Brother'?

According to Ainsely, the AI Instigator is chosen by viewers, which is key. Like viewers got to choose who was put on the block via America's Vote, they'll have the opportunity to be part of this twist in Season 26 of Big Brother too. And apparently, it could be "game changing." You know, as if the season wasn't already a wild ride in its first few weeks.

"One thing I have learned is that America loves impacting the game," Ainsely says in the special episode of Big Brother. "I am giving America another game changing decision to make. This Thursday my next big twist will be announced. I will tell you what it's called. The AI Instigator."

Grodner is cooking up that reset week/fake eviction twist as we speak. MANIFESTING it’ll give “virus detected. system is rebooting” right before the eviction or once the votes are counted & announced….



MAKE IT HAPPEN ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ #BB26 pic.twitter.com/PLYJnVvTBY — lucy (@redddlipclassic) August 13, 2024

Although that's all the information our resident AI gives viewers right off the bat, there are some solid theories out there about what this twist is and what it can do for players' games. One fan tweeted that the definition of AI Instigator "refers to an artificial intelligence system or agent designed to initiate, provoke, or catalyze certain actions, discussions, or events."

And fans are ready to place their votes for specific houseguests to be given the power to be the AI Instigator. For one Big Brother fan, that means Angela, who the fan believes has it in her to actually use the power to create mayhem and use it "properly."

AI Instigator twist coming Thursday, it is something we vote on #bb26 pic.twitter.com/SkRm11Nz2u — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 14, 2024

Then again, if another fan on Twitter is right in their guess about what the AI Instigator means, it could involve a returning veteran player. During the special Tuesday episode, former Big Brother winners Jag Bains, Taylor Hale, and Cody Calafiore returned to comment on the drama in the house so far this season. According to one fan's theory about the AI Instigator, one of these players could be voted on to become the AI Instigator and enter the game.

How do you vote on the AI Instigator twist on 'Big Brother'?