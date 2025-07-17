You Can Stream 'Big Brother' Live on Paramount Plus, but There’s a Catch You'll need this specific plan. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 17 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: CBS

When a new season of Big Brother is in full swing, you don’t want to miss a beat, and by that, we mean the live shows. Between the houseguest drama, strategic gameplay, and weekly eliminations on Thursdays, missing just one episode could leave you totally out of the loop. And let’s be real, no one wants to find out what happened after it airs when all the discussions are in full swing.

While Big Brother airs on CBS and can be streamed live through the CBS app (as long as you have cable), it’s also available on several streaming platforms with a paid subscription that includes CBS content. But what about on Paramount Plus? Can you watch Big Brother live there? You can, but only if you're subscribed to the right tier.

Can you watch 'Big Brother' live on Paramount Plus?

Source: CBS

You can watch live episodes of Big Brother on the Paramount Plus app, but you’ll need a paid subscription to the right tier. Paramount Plus offers two plans: Essential and Premium. The Premium plan costs $12.99 per month (or $119.99 per year) and gives you access to your local CBS station, meaning you can stream Big Brother live as it airs.

The Essential plan is $7.99 per month (or $59.99 per year), but the catch is that it doesn’t include live CBS. So while you can still watch Big Brother episodes, they’ll only be available the day after they air. That means in order to watch live episodes of Big Brother, you'll need to pay for the Premium plan on Paramount Plus.

And with that higher tier comes another perk: access to the Big Brother live feeds in real time. While Essential plan subscribers still get access to the live feeds, they have to wait until the next day to watch them.

What other streaming platforms air live episodes of ‘Big Brother’?

In addition to Paramount Plus Premium, you can also stream live episodes of Big Brother on Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV, and FuboTV. Just keep in mind you’ll be paying a bit more for these options, since they offer a wider selection of live TV channels typically included with cable packages.

Hulu Plus Live TV starts at $76.99 per month for the basic plan, which includes ads. DirecTV’s plans range from $84.99 to $164.99 per month, depending on the package. As for FuboTV, it offers several tiers, with prices ranging from $14.99 to $94.99 per month.

What is the episode schedule for 'Big Brother' Season 27?

Now that you know where you can watch live episodes of Big Brother, you’re probably wondering when each episode airs. Big Brother is currently in Season 27, which premiered on July 10. After the first two episodes, the season settled into a recurring schedule.