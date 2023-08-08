Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother There Are Multiple Ways To Watch 'Big Brother,' So There's No Excuse Not To Keep Up With It 'Big Brother' airs on CBS three nights a week, but when are the episodes available on Paramount Plus? It's another way to watch new episodes. By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 8 2023, Published 1:19 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Watching Big Brother is like a full-time job for some fans. Not only is it on three days per week, but there are also the live feeds to watch in between episodes to stay as up-to-date as possible about the goings on of the houseguests. But there's more than one way to watch the televised episodes, so when do Big Brother episodes go on Paramount Plus?

The streaming platform is home to other CBS shows. And when Big Brother isn't on, you can watch all of the past seasons there. You know, just in case you need to bone up on the gameplay before you apply for the show yourself. Or, just to take a walk down memory lane and relive some of the wilder moments. But Paramount Plus is also here to help you stay tuned to the most current season of Big Brother.

When does 'Big Brother' go on Paramount Plus?

There are different levels of the Paramount Plus subscription. As a result, there are different answers to when you can watch new Big Brother episodes on the platform, depending on which plan you have. If you're a Paramount Plus Essential subscriber, you can stream new episodes of Big Brother on-demand the day after they air.

However, if you have the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, you can stream new Big Brother episodes as they air live on CBS. Depending on your schedule and how you like to watch television, you may prefer one of these options over the other. But either way, you can certainly stream Big Brother and that's what is most important to some fans.

'Big Brother' live feeds aren't just available on the Paramount Plus app.

Of course, regardless of your Paramount Plus plan, you can stream the Big Brother live feeds on a nearly 24-hour basis. The feeds do turn off if the houseguests are playing a competition or filming something for an episode. However, the live feeds are available most of the time.