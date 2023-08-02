Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother 25' Contestant Matt Klotz Is a Deaflympics Gold Medalist — Details 'Big Brother 25's Matt Koltz is the first deaf cast member to join the show. Thanks to his career as a pro athlete, he has a shot at taking home the win! By Pretty Honore Aug. 2 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@matt__kz

25 seasons, 23 years, a couple of spinoffs, and more than 300 talented competitors later, the CBS hit series Big Brother is still going strong. On Wednesday, August 2, the show returned for its 25th installment, introducing viewers to the latest group of contestants vying for the $750,000 grand prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, HouseGuests from all walks of life have appeared on the show. But Season 25 stands to be one of the most diverse seasons of the show yet. Among the cast members to appear on Big Brother 25 is Matt Klotz, the show’s first deaf cast member. Here’s what you should know about him!

Article continues below advertisement

Meet Big Brother’s first deaf cast member — Matt Klotz.

Big Brother is a game that requires adaptability, strategy, and self-awareness. After his years-long career as a professional athlete, it’s safe to say that Matt has a pretty good shot at securing the bag. The Big Brother 25 star is originally from Cameron Park, Calif. In an interview with DeafPeople.com, Matt shared that he was born hearing impaired and his parents didn’t find out until later in his life.

Matt said: “I am not from a deaf family. There is no explanation why — I was just born this way. It was before universal hearing screening was done on newborns, so my parents did not know I was deaf until I was two.” “I was able to read lips early on,” he added. “My mom said that when they programmed my hearing aids and she spoke, I immediately turned my head towards her. Then my dad talked, and I turned my head toward him.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to Matt, his ability to read lips is his secret weapon on Season 25 of Big Brother. “I’m definitely not going to let anyone know my little secret, which is lip reading,” he told Sharon Tharp. “I can read anyone’s lips from far away or up close, and I’m not going to let them know that because that’s going to be a huge advantage for me.” And he might be right. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time Matt’s taken home the win.

Article continues below advertisement

Team USA swimmer Matt Klotz broke records at the Deaflympics.

Matt made his debut at the 2013 Deaflympics in Bulgaria, where he secured not one but two gold medals on behalf of Team USA. And his winning streak at the international competition didn’t end there. In 2016, he high school All-American athlete enrolled at LSU, where majored in kinesiology, and moved to Baton Rouge, La. He was part of a record-breaking Swimming and Diving team until he graduated in 2020.