Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Season 25 — Fans Anticipate Twists and Turns Season 25 of 'Big Brother' is sure to include a few twists. Here's everything we know about the theme and contestants on the popular reality show. By D.M. Jul. 27 2023, Published 8:19 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Ahead of the Aug. 2, 2023, premiere of Big Brother, theories about theme of Season 25 emerged online. As fans of the CBS reality show are undoubtedly curious about the twists and turns that lie ahead, host Julie Chen Moonves has suggested that some clues are out in the open. On July 24, Julie took to Instagram to share the key art for the upcoming season, and it includes a colorful animated backdrop. Julie added that there were “many clues” about Season 25 in the image she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans shared theories about the upcoming season, with some believing Season 25 of Big Brother will have a superhero influence. “Comics and comics always have heroes and villains,” one person commented. As Big Brother lovers continue to theorize about the theme for Season 25, another clue has been revealed that may shed some light on what fans can expect when the show returns. Here's what we know about possible twists.

What twists can fans expect in 'Big Brother' Season 25?

Source: CBS

Julie was joined by favorites like Danielle Reyes, Janelle Pierzina, and Taylor Hale for the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration on CBS. The group dished on some of the bizarre events that occur behind the scenes of the famed reality show, which first premiered in 2000. Danielle recalled having to hand-wash her clothes when she appeared on Season 3 of Big Brother. While Julie admitted the budget for the show was low during its earlier seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

During the television special, Julie also shared some details about Season 25 and suggested that “familiar faces” would return to the Big Brother house. However, it's unlikely that any previous contestant would return to compete on the reality show because their experience would give them an unfair advantage. Former contestants may return to help facilitate games or introduce various twists.

First look at the new #BB25 house!



-confirmation of 16 new houseguest this season!

-some familiar nods/faces to the past 25 years on premiere night! pic.twitter.com/mNpV7SoEt7 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB25 (@89razorskate20) July 27, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Fans also got a glimpse of the new Big Brother home, which comes equipped with over 90 cameras and 113 microphones. While fans weren't formally introduced to the 16 new competitors, a shot of the group was included in the first-look trailer for Season 25.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Past ‘Big Brother’ winners have mixed reviews of the show.

The Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration included Season 24 winner, Taylor Hale, who has spoken lovingly about her time on the venerable reality franchise. Taylor has previously expressed that she was thankful for her time on the show and would be open to returning for an All-Star season. However, Season 1 winner Eddie McGee suggested that he had a “terrible” time during his stint on Big Brother.

Source: Getty Images