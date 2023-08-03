Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Cory Wurtenberger Got Literally Dragged in 'Big Brother' Season 25 — Get to Know the Competitor Who is Cory Wurtenberger on 'Big Brother' Season 25? He is the youngest competitor on the season and reality show competitions run in his family. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 3 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for the Season 25 premiere of Big Brother. A whole new set of HouseGuests is ready to win big in Season 25 of Big Brother. The long-running reality show competition pits a group of people against each other while they live in a specially-constructed house that is cut off from the outside world and designed both for living and for wild game show challenges and competitions. The person who survives for the longest without getting "evicted" from the house wins an enormous cash prize of $750,000. Season 25 premiered on Aug. 2, 2023.

With the show celebrating its 25th anniversary, the competition is bound to heat up with people spending 100 days in the house. 17 new competitors have entered the house, but only one of them can walk away eviction free and $750,000 richer. One of the competitors is Cory Wurtenberger. Although this is his first time competing in a reality show, he's got some surprising connections to shows like Survivor. Get to know Cory as he tries to hold on tight in the latest season of Big Brother.

Who is Cory Wurtenberger on 'Big Brother' Season 25?

At 21 years old, Cory is one of the youngest competitors in Season 25. As such, he has a lot to prove to everyone else. But as far as we know, he's eager and willing to put himself out there. In an expose from ET Canada, Cory describes himself as a "social butterfly." "I'm socially charismatic," he boasts in the video. "There are definitely people who dislike me."

But while this is Cory's first time on a reality show, this surprisingly isn't the first time a Wurtenberger has graced the reality show competition scene. His older brother, Zach, previously competed on Survivor Season 42, where he was actually the first to be eliminated. Nevertheless, he has expressed full support for his little bro as he enters Big Brother.

In an Instagram post, Zach wrote: "When a Wurtenberger turns 21, he embarks on his journey to the CBS studio lot. SO beyond proud of my brother for making his dream come true despite it seeming literally impossible." Zach encouraged his followers to "tune into #BB25 this fall to watch him redeem the Wurtenberger name." Unfortunately, as of the Season 25 premiere, Cory's eviction may already be in sight on Big Brother.

What happened to Cory Wurtenberger on 'Big Brother'?

On the Season 25 premiere, Cory was brought on along with three other competitors to play the "Hold On Fright" game. Each of the contestants was made to hold on tight while grotesque monster hands tried to drag them into the "Nether Region". Not only was the person dragged in first put up for potential eviction, but they were also made to disappear from the rest of the house. Host Julie Chen Moonves even teased that the loser would be gone for the rest of the episode.

Unfortunately, this grim fate fell to Cory. With his grip having slipped, he was immediately dragged behind a dark curtain and was actually gone for the rest of the episode, presumably banished to the Nether Region. At the very least, you don't have to worry about his safety. Shortly after the episode aired, Cory posted a story to his Instagram stating that he "escaped the Nether Region". However, he's still on the block for eviction.