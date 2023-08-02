Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Jag Bains Is the First Sikh Houseguest in the History of 'Big Brother' 'Big Brother' always pulls in a diverse cast to compete for its massive cast prize, but Jag Bains is the first ever Sikh contestant on the show. By Joseph Allen Aug. 2 2023, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thejagbains

The 25th season of Big Brother is set to kick off on Aug. 2, and ahead of that premiere, there's plenty of curiosity about exactly who the show has cast for its 25th installment. Big Brother always pulls in a diverse assortment of people to compete for its massive cash prize, but much attention has been paid to Jag Bains ahead of the show's premiere. Jag is the first ever Sikh contestant to compete on the show, but that's far from the only interesting thing about him.

Who is 'Big Brother' contestant Jag Bains?

Jag Bains is 25 years old, and hails originally from Omak, Wash. He works as a realtor there with his brother Jasmair. Although he's set to be a contestant on Big Brother, Jag has a pretty limited history on Instagram, stretching back just six posts, including two about Big Brother. Jag and his brother were also a part of Washington's flag football team at the 2022 special Olympics in Orlando, where they finished second.

In his post about Big Brother, Jag expressed his excitement about joining the cast. “Words cannot express the level of excitement I am feeling as I embark on this incredible journey in the Big Brother house this summer!” he wrote in his post. “From watching the show as a wide-eyed kid to now becoming a part of it, it feels like an absolute dream come true!”

Jag also said that he was grateful to have an opportunity to share his story. “As the first-ever Sikh on the show, I feel truly honoured, humbled, and blessed," he wrote. "I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity to represent my community and share my story with the world…. THANK YOU. Cheers to summer for the history books!” He also took time to thank his family and friends, who had helped him get to where he is today.

"And of course, I couldn't have reached this milestone without the unwavering support of my incredible family and friends," he wrote. "You've always believed in me, pushed me to chase my dreams, and shown me nothing but love. It wouldn’t feel right to start this journey without giving you all a massive shoutout first!"

Jag has not offered any hint as to how he'll play the game.

Although Jag has offered plenty of information on his own bio and history, we don't know yet exactly what kind of competitor he'll be on the show, or how far he might make it in the competition. What's clear from his post, though, is that he's immensely grateful to have the opportunity, and is hoping to make the most of it.