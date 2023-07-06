Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother ‘Big Brother’ Fans Want to Know if There Are Any Surprise Houseguests Back for Season 25 Here’s what you should know about the 25th season of the time-honored reality competition 'Big Brother,' from returning houseguests to live feeds. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 6 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET Source: CBS

CBS boasts an impressive array of long-standing reality competitions. From Survivor to The Amazing Race, and of course the long-running reality show Big Brother, the network consistently produces quality content that keeps viewers returning year after year. And now, fans are curious about the monumental 25th season.

Big Brother 25 debuts on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and fans are itching for information about the show’s anniversary installment. Here’s what you should know about BB25, from returning houseguests to live feeds, to the contestants.

Does ‘Big Brother 25’ have returning houseguests?

With the long-standing reality competition hitting a significant milestone in 2023, fans are curious if the 25th installment will feature returning houseguests. Unfortunately, that will not be the case for Big Brother 25. Per the CBS press release, the season consists of an all-new cast of contestants. However, that doesn’t mean viewers won’t see a few familiar faces during the series’ 25th anniversary.

On June 6, 2023, Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina tweeted a photo of herself with fellow fan favorites Kaysar Ridha and Taylor Hale, writing, “Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen. You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25.” Could Janelle be hinting at a potential all-star cameo for Big Brother 25? Perhaps as a guest judge or competition host, but likely not as a player.

Does ‘Big Brother 25’ feature live feeds?

Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen. 🥰You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25 @KaysarRidha @TheTayMack pic.twitter.com/ByQ40jgtSO — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 6, 2023

After Big Brother Canada eliminated live feeds from Season 11 of the reality competition, fans worried Big Brother 25 would follow suit in the United States. Fortunately, those who enjoy the live aspect of the series are in luck. Per the CBS press release, the 25th installment of the time-honored television contest will continue offering viewers access to live feeds.

Who is the cast of ‘Big Brother 25’?

Ahead of the season premiere, CBS didn;t release too much information about the cast of Big Brother 25. In Season 24 of the long-standing series, 16 new houseguests battled it out for a chance at $750,000, meaning the 25th season was always expected to contain a similar number of contestants. And those players are all newbies to the game.

