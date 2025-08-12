Huda Mustafa Seemingly Reacted to the Rumors About Her ‘Love Island’ Reunion Appearance Everyone's favorite Mamacita teased that her time on 'Love Island' isn't over yet. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 12 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

During her time on Love Island USA, Huda Mustafa kept the audience talking. Fans were along for the ride as we watched her controversial approach to her love connections with Jeremiah Brown and Chris Seeley. Huda also kept commenters discussing her actions when she opened up about her treatment in the villa once the cast came home.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda's time on Love Island led to multiple harsh critiques. Now, some fans are wondering if she's done with the show altogether and opted not to be part of the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Is Huda attending the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion?

Due to her not being the most popular member of the Love Island cast, many fans believed Huda wouldn't attend the Season 7 reunion. A TikTok user named Meyechel Gossips posted a video with screenshot comments of other users stating they wouldn't be surprised if she decided to stay home and focus on being a "Mamacita."

"Huda vs. Accountability LOL she's scareddd," one user commented. "She is terrified," another shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok theory discussing Huda's reunion absence claimed she decided to skip the reunion due to Andy Cohen's participation in the event. The Watch What Happens Live host was scheduled to join the reunion alongside the show's host, Ariana Madix. TikTok user Dante Onika claimed Huda "refuses" to support Andy due to the Bravo exec's "beliefs and Zionist tendencies." Andy is open about his Jewish faith, and Huda is Palestinian.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the rumors, Huda set the record straight about whether she would attend the reunion or not. On Aug. 11, 2025, reality star posted a photo of the Statue of Liberty on her Instagram Story. The tourist attraction proved she was in New York City filming the reunion with the rest of the cast. Dante Onika added that other Love Island contestants, including Chelly Bissainthe, Jeremiah Brown, and Bryan Arenales, confirmed they would be attending the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

Are 'Love Island' contestants required to attend the reunion?

While some Love Island fans worried Huda wouldn't attend the Season 7 reunion, others weren't too concerned. As Meyechel Gossips noted in his TikTok about the reunion, the general belief is that Love Island contestants are required to attend the reunions, per their contract. However, no one from Love Island's production has confirmed that the cast members must be on the reunion stage. Throughout the show's run, several contestants, including Love Island UK Season 5's Jess White, have opted to stay home during filming.

@cierraortega part two: my relationship with huda, mean girl accusations, the hannah vote ♬ original sound - Cierra Ortega

Article continues below advertisement

Cierra Ortega, another Love Island USA Season 7 contestant, confirmed in July 2025 that she wasn't asked to join the cast for the reunion. "At this time, I will not be at the reunion," she shared on TikTok. "I feel lighter knowing that my perspective, my thoughts, and my feelings and my emotions is out there."