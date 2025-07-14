Will There Be ‘Love Island’ Season 7 Reunion Tickets? Details ‘Love Island’ Season 7 broke every ratings and social media record set by the previous season, establishing it as one of the most popular shows in all of television. By Danielle Jennings Published July 14 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

After six dramatic, controversial, and extremely viral weeks, Love Island Season 7 has officially come to an end — and while fans may be longing for more of their favorite Islanders, the upcoming reunion is set to provide juicy updates. Can fans get tickets to the reunion? Let’s find out.

Love Island Season 7 broke every ratings and social media record set by the previous season, establishing it as one of the most popular shows in all of television. Due to its massive success, a reunion was guaranteed, and now it's just around the corner.

Will there be ‘Love Island’ Season 7 reunion tickets?

As of now, there has been no word that fans will be able to attend or purchase tickets for the reunion, as previous seasons of the show also did not allow fan attendance. Generally, only those close to the cast, such as family and friends, are permitted to attend the reunion taping, which is usually closed to the public.

However, since Andy Cohen is on board, he will likely implement fan questions into the reunion for the cast to answer, and if the massive social media engagement is any indication to how much fans were invested in the show, there could be more questions than both Andy and Ariana (and the cast) can handle.

Love Island USA Season 7 was the No. 1 streaming reality series for five consecutive weeks, marking its largest audience ever, according to Deadline, with over 40 percent this season’s audience being new viewers. Additionally, the show has earned Peacock its biggest mobile audience ever, with over 30 percent of usage occurring on mobile devices.

When is the ‘Love Island’ Season 7 reunion?

Peacock formally announced that the reunion will premiere on Peacock on August 25, and will have two hosts: show host Ariana Madix and Bravo head-host-in-charge, Andy Cohen. Per a press release announcing the reunion, the special is said to “feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up-close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.”

After a season with so much jaw-dropping drama, the reunion will have many topics to cover, as many Islanders have things to get off their chest, both with their fellow Islanders and fans. Since the reunion will premiere around five weeks from the finale date, it will give the Islanders time to digest everything that has happened, and fireworks should be expected.

If you can’t get enough Love Island and find it impossible to wait until next summer, don’t worry, because Peacock also announced that the popular spin-off Love Island Games is officially returning on Sept. 16 with Ariana back to host.