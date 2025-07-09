Clarke and Taylor Were Sent Packing After Building a Genuine Connection on ‘Love Island’ Clarke and Taylor were among the few 'Love Island' couples who appeared destined to be together. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 9 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Every season of Love Island includes couples viewers are rooting for, and others who you just... aren't. While many were (and possibly still are) skeptical of them at first, Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway's courtship grew on some fans over time. Taylor and Clarke's romance started messily, as he was initially torn between the Bombshell he met in Casa Amor and his day one connection with Olandria Carthen. However, he eventually declared his loyalty to Clarke, and she reciprocated.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, despite their willingness to make their relationship work, their time together, at least on the island, was cut short. In Season 7, episode 32, they were eliminated from the island after receiving the least amount of votes from fans at home. Before their Love Island USA departures, Taylor and Clarke expressed a desire to explore a relationship outside of the neon walls and unusual challenges. So, are the blossoming lovebirds still together? Let's find out!

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Are Clarke and Taylor still together since leaving 'Love Island USA?'

Although Clarke and Taylor haven't officially confirmed if they're together since leaving Love Island USA, there are some signs that they were at least together when their final episode aired. Love Island typically airs its new episodes at least two or three days after they film them, so it's possible the pair were still a couple and relaxing in the villa when fans learned of their exits. However, they eventually returned to their real lives, which may cause some tension in their relationship.

Clarke and Taylor's distance could be a factor affecting whether they remain together after Love Island or not. Clarke is from Charlotte, N.C., while Taylor resides in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Article continues below advertisement

While their distance is manageable (we checked, and a flight from Charlotte to Boomtown is approximately 3 hours, depending on the airline), many couples have struggled to keep the spark alive in long-distance relationships. However, many couples, such as Love Island Season 6 winners Kordell Beckham, who lived in Dallas, Texas, during the season's airing, and Serena Page, who lived in LA, have made their distance work for them. Kordell spoke to Distractify in December 2024 about living in LA to be closer to Serena.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

What have Clarke and Taylor said about their 'Love Island' exits?

Clarke and Taylor were among the few Love Island couples who appeared destined to be together. Taylor even said he believed Clarke was "The One" before they were both sent home. Following their exits, Clarke's social media handlers shared their thoughts about her departure from the show ahead of the Season 7 finale, hinting that she and Taylor were definitely still together.

"WHAT A RIDE!! Clarke is definitely leaving the villa with a full heart and memories that will last a lifetime," the handlers wrote under an Instagram carousel of the contestant's moments. "We just want to say thank you for all of the love and support we did receive for our girl. We are SOOO proud of you, Clarke, and you showed nothing but class! You never let anything get you out of character (even though you never do!) can’t wait to see you and Taylor outside of the villa 😍! This chapter is closing, but the story is only getting started! We love you, babe."

Article continues below advertisement