'Love Island' Fans Realized Exactly What Chris Meant When He Said He "Folded" With Huda Chris and Huda's 'Love Island' romance began when he entered Casa Amor. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 8 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET

The final episodes of Season 7 of Love Island USA proved that anything can happen, so long as the cameras are still rolling. The episodes leading up to the season finale showcased Cierra Ortega's surprising exit and the shocking developments between some of the couples we had been following throughout the 30-plus episodes.

One couple who seems to want to make their connection work is Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley. After weeks of them being inseparable, Chris shared that their chemistry was so intense he "folded" during a vulnerable moment. But, what exactly does "folded" mean? Let's find out!

What does "folded" mean on 'Love Island USA?'

Chris introduced the term folded on Love Island during a scene where he discussed his relationship with Huda with fellow Bombshell Bryan Arenales. During their conversation, Chris told Bryan that he was falling for Huda and appreciated how "vulnerable" she was with him regarding specific topics, such as her insecurities about her daughter, Arleigh, and relationships. The pro basketball player also shared that he "folded" during their time together, which Bryan replied he already suspected as much.

"I folded bro," Chris tells Bryan in the scene. "I wasn't gonna tell nobody." The friends laughed as Bryan informed Chris, "I knew it," as he felt they might have taken their relationship to the next level. Although it's still not confirmed what Chris meant when he said he "folded," he left several clues that he was implying that he and Huda had sex in the villa.

For starters, fans saw the pair canoodling under the covers in the same episode, which is always an obvious sign that some nighttime action was going down between a couple. Chris also confirmed they got physical in a confessional scene, stating the hookup made them "stronger." "I feel like that was a great step into our physical connection that we probably don't show in front of everybody else," Chris said. "So it definitely, definitely made us feel stronger in our physical connection. That's really all I can say about that."

Chris and Huda have experienced several ups and downs during their time on 'Love Island USA'

Chris confirmed he and Huda took their relationship to the next level after fans spent several weeks watching their romance blossom. The pair connected in Casa Amor shortly after Huda's other in-house relationship with Jeremiah Brown ended when his co-stars eliminated him. Although she was head over heels for Jeremiah (and also had sex with him in the house), she and Chris's romance was quickly evolving into something that could happen outside of the villa.

Despite their intense connection, the Love Island lovebirds had a few dramatic moments during their courtship. One significant blowup between them occurred when Chris cooked breakfast for Huda and Chelley Bissainthe, giving Chelley a bit better treatment than Huda. He gave Chelley two pancakes and a flower while only making Huda one pancake, which was a clear violation of what they were building.