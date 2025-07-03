Chelley’s Social Media Handler Fires Back at After Being Accused of Buying Followers "If followers are being bought, what makes you so sure that her handlers are doing it?" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 3 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

When we say fans are getting serious about Love Island USA Season 7 and their loyalty to the Islanders, it’s an understatement. They aren’t just watching, voting, and sharing reaction clips — apparently, there’s also some behind-the-scenes activity going on to keep certain Islanders looking good on social media, even after showing some questionable behavior on the show. Case in point is Chelley’s Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

After the July 1 episode aired, when viewers claimed Chelley, Cierra, and Olandria came after Huda with major “mean girl energy” — fans noticed her Instagram follower count dropped fast. A Facebook post calling out the girls racked up over 10,000 likes, which likely played a role in her count dipping to 599,000. But then, oddly enough, it jumped back up to 674,000 within hours, leading many to believe her handler may have bought followers to make up for the backlash she got from that episode.

Is 'Love Island's Chelley's social media handlers buying her followers on Instagram?

Source: Peacock

According to the person handling Chelley’s account, they aren’t buying followers to make up for the drastic drop Chelley experienced after the July 1 episode. Instead, they’re shifting the spotlight to “Huda HQ,” sharing “receipts” via Instagram Stories that suggest someone may actually be buying followers for Huda.

Article continues below advertisement

While Chelley’s jump from 599,000 to 647,000 followers on Instagram does seem odd, her handler insists they’re not the ones behind the sudden spike. But they definitely seem to hint at who might be.

Article continues below advertisement

Screenshots shared on Chelley’s Instagram Stories show a conversation between users allegedly coordinating a follower boost for Huda. “I’m not gonna buy any for Chris bc he’s irrelevant but Huda is getting that 2m by the end of the season,” one user wrote.

Another added, “We should keep this up. Huda needs to be the most followed.” That same person later suggested, “Maybe we should also buy some for Chelley,” followed by, “So in case people catch on, it will shift the focus on Chelley because she’s losing followers.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

If the exchange is legit, it sounds like some fans are plotting to level-up Huda’s social media, and while possibly using Chelley as a distraction to make it less obvious. It’s certainly clever, but as Chelley’s handler pointed out in that same post, “The truth will always come to the light!”

Huda is the first woman in Season 7 of 'Love Island' to hit 1 million followers on Instagram.