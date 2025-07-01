What Does the ‘Love Island’ Cast Eat? Production Makes Sure the Islanders Never Go Hungry We'd be lying if we said food was at the top of the Islanders and 'Love Island' viewers' minds. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 1 2025, 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

While every season of Love Island has its own unique highlights, the series typically follows the same script. Boy likes girl, girl likes boy, and producers will do everything in their power to ensure both parties explore everything and anyone the villa has in store for them. Love Island's living quarters are also almost always the same.

Viewers of the steamy show have accepted that we may never see a season where neon colors aren't the theme of the villa. Within the house is a stunning pool and multiple gathering rooms for the cast to dish on all of the hot goss. One of Love Island's intricate features is its kitchen, which fans see every episode when the Islanders gather for breakfast. But while we see them eating one meal each day, some are curious about what the Love Island cast eats during the rest of their stay.

Source: Peacock

What does the 'Love Island' cast eat?

While we'd be lying if we said food was at the top of the Islanders and Love Island viewers' minds, there isn't much emphasis on eating besides the morning breakfast scenes. During the scenes, the guys cook for the girls. Fortunately, according to Hello! Magazine, the Islanders eat various meals from the show's catering services, which also serve them lunch and dinner throughout the day.

"There are no menus, it is catering, so obviously breakfast and stuff you cook yourself, so you have like eggs, bacon, toast, and that kind of stuff," Love Island UK winner Dani Dyer said. "Then lunch and dinner are buffet." Dani, who won the competition in 2018, also shared that while lunch and dinner are catered, the Islanders are free to eat whenever they want if they miss a meal or don't like what the catering service has to offer.

"The fridge has always got meats and cheeses and that kind of stuff, and there are always snacks," she recalled. Although most 20-somethings wouldn't scoff at free food, it didn't resonate with everyone in the cast. In a clip from a July 2023 interview with OK! Magazine posted on TikTok, featuring Love Island UK Season 8 Islander Luca Bish, stated that a team member often delivers the catered food. However, he admitted he wasn't a fan of the food that arrived during lunch and dinner, and usually didn't eat much after breakfast.

"Most of the time I would say I was having, for lunch and dinner, hummus and crisps," Luca admitted. The contestant added that most of the cast didn't enjoy the food and joined him in finding meal substitutions for the rest of the day. The body-conscious cast likely wanted healthier options, which Dani said the catering services lacked.