'Love Island's' Editing Errors Are Becoming a Bit Much — See Some of the Most Insane Flops Most of the errors were so bad, it was nearly impossible for fans not to notice.

The twists and turns on Love Island are pretty much par for the course. Fans of the popular dating competition know the show can provide a few shocking moments, from Bombshells shaking up the ongoing connections made in the villa before their arrival to a celebrity guest appearance from divas like Megan Thee Stallion. You truly never know what can happen!

During Season 7 of Love Island USA, fans noticed another twist that likely wasn't planned by producers. Throughout the season, fans have spotted several editing errors that were addressed on social media. Here's the scoop.



Fans noticed multiple editing errors on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

Love Island USA is many things, but no one ever said it was perfect. Case in point: The astounding number of editing errors that have taken place on Season 7 alone. Most of the errors were so bad, it was nearly impossible for fans not to notice. One of the flubs included a scene that was obviously re-shot by producers.

In the scene, Casa Amor Bombshell Vanna Einerson was seen drinking out of an orange glass during a conversation with T.J. Palma. As they continued talking, Vanna's glass magically turned blue, and she and T.J. appeared to be having another conversation that didn't match the first one. While Vanna having two different glasses in one scene doesn't promote continuity in the scene, producers have been called out by fans for other horrible editing errors.

Another controversial moment happened in a June 10, 2025 episode when Olandria Carthen participated in one of the show's challenges. In the scene, Olandria read the group a question while standing in front of them. After she asked the question, the scene cut to Olandria sitting with the group and seemingly reacting to her own question. You cannot make this up!

the editing on the first look made me laugh because they showed olandria asking a question to then cut to her reacting to her own question 😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/A3M9HiRoel — ★ cowboy nicole 𐚁 (@pttercrux) June 10, 2025

Another obvious error happened during a scene where Bombshell Clarke Carraway was spotted wearing two bathing suits in one Love Island scene. As a Reddit user spotted, Clarke's bathing suit changed from a black bikini to a brown one piece bathing suit in a matter of 30 seconds. And let's not forget the time that they showed people hanging out in the Villa reacting to...a conversation that was fully happening in the Casa!

To be fair, 'Love Island' producers wear many hats, and errors are bound to happen.

While the Love Island USA editing errors likely aren't fun for producers watching the episodes back. However, one shouldn't be surprised that errors occur on a show that airs new episodes six days a week and is mostly taped in real time. According to E! News, the Love Island villa has 85 cameras filming the house throughout the day.

Love Island USA's executive producer Claudine Parrish also told The Wrap in 2024 that the production team includes 30 editors and 20 producers, and a story team figures out which moments and conversations should be woven together into a larger narrative. Parrish also said many moments don't make the cut or fit the direction producers want the show to go.



"We don’t always get it right,” she said. “We’re always making that call on, ‘Is this important or is this going to change by tomorrow?’” With multiple last-minute changes and hours of footage, it appears production doesn't always pay attention to details like if a contestant was wearing something entirely different in a scene they may have reshot. However, the producers haven't directly addressed the Love Island USA Season 7 editing errors.