Michael B. Jordan Likes 'Love Island' Contestant Andreina Santos's Instagram Outfit Post Many TikTok users scolded the 'Sinners' star for seemingly flirting with the Bombshell. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 30 2025, 5:33 p.m. ET

The contestants on Love Island often accidentally become celebrities after their time in the villa ends. But there was certainly something in the Fiji blue waters during Season 7 of Love Island USA, as several of the cast members were only a few degrees from fame. Ace Greene, who already had a solid TikTok following and an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show under his belt when he joined the dating show, led the charge from day one. However, over time, the Bombshells emerged and proved they were also on par with A-list status.

In addition to professional basketball player Chris Seeley and Big Brother alum Zak Sraekew bringing their celebrity to the show, another bombshell, model Andreina Santos, had some fans wondering why she was on Love Island at all after looking at her Instagram likes. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a few photos that caught everyone's celebrity crush, Michael B. Jordan's, attention.

Michael B. Jordan liked one of 'Love Island USA' Bombshell's Andriena Santos's Instagram posts.

In June 2025, TikTok account @prissytea shared screenshots of Michael "liking" one of Andriena's pre-Love Island Instagram posts from October 2024. The post featured a carousel of Andriena wearing a burgundy, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved maxi dress as she posed outside. "Obsessed with this color," she captioned the post.

Andriena wasn't the only one obsessed with her look. As the TikTok screenshots below show, Michael enjoyed what he saw. He simply left a like on the post and didn't make it seem like any more of a thirst trap by leaving a comment underneath the post.

It's unclear how far Michael and Andreina's relationship goes. However, one fan commented under @prissytea's that they spotted them at a bar in New York City. Unfortunately, the user didn't provide any proof of them seeing them together, though other commenters said they would run with the accusation regardless of if it was true or not.

'Love Island USA' watchers dragged Michael B. Jordan for liking Andreina's post.

Michael's admiration for Andreina wasn't well-received by all of Andreina's fans. Many TikTok users scolded the Sinners star for seemingly flirting with the Bombshell, claiming he's made similar passes on women on Instagram before. "Michael B Jordan be in everybody likes IYKYK," one user wrote.

Other users slammed the actor for liking Andreina's post, given their age difference. The Love Island star entered the villa at age 24 and was born on May 11, 2001, while Michael was born on Feb. 9, 1987. "No offense, but MBJ is d--n near 40," one TikToker commented. "No offense, but Michael B Jordan, if he was a girl, he would be DRAGGED for being so passed around," another added.