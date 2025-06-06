Catherine Paiz Reveals Pregnancy Amid Relationship With Michael B. Jordan The duo was photographed snuggling together poolside in Miami. By Ivy Griffith Published June 6 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @catherinepaiz

Both Michael B. Jordan and Catherine Paiz have some pretty impressive followings. Michael, known for his major roles in films like Black Panther and Sinners, is one of Hollywood's most promising leading men. Catherine, of the famed ACE Family YouTube channel, has her own group of fans and followers.

Article continues below advertisement

But did you know that before Catherine was with her now ex-husband Austin McBroom, she was romantically linked with Michael? Here's what we know about their rumored romance and what happened to end Catherine's next big love story.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Michael B. Jordan and Catherine Paiz date? Here's what we know about their relationship.

To trace the rumors about Catherine and Michael, we have to go all the way back to 2014. The world was very different, and Catherine hadn't yet married and welcomed three children into the world with Austin.

According to People, early in his career, Michael and Catherine were photographed together at a pool in Miami. They got a little cozy together and someone snapped a photo of the duo. However, their relationship was never publicly confirmed nor denied.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was perhaps noteworthy when Catherine and her then-husband Austin attended a basketball game in 2021, and she and Austin seemingly intentionally ignored Michael, giving him the cold shoulder (per People). While this doesn't confirm that Catherine and Michael was once an item, it is a little bizarre.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine split from her husband Austin in 2024.

Unfortunately for Catherine, her next big romance didn't end in a fairy tale either. Back in 2016, Catherine and Austin launched the ACE Family YouTube channel, the same year that they welcomed the first of their three children: Elle, Alaia, and Steel.

The two tied the knot a year later in secret, and their YouTube channel grew rapidly. Fans tuned in to watch them prank each other and engage in fun family challenges, especially as they started welcoming more children. But there were rumors of trouble nearly right from the start. Rumors of Austin's supposed infidelity dogged the channel for years, with Austin and Catherine sidestepping addressing it directly. They also lost their home and faced allegations of not paying contractors.

Article continues below advertisement

But their relationship still seemed to be going strong until the couple split in January 2024. Catherine later joined host Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast and decided to spill the beans. All the beans. According to Catherine, Austin cheated on her with as many as 20 women.

Article continues below advertisement