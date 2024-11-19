Home > Viral News > Influencers > The ACE Family Catherine Paiz's New Boyfriend Is a Widely Known Tattoo Artist — All About Her New Man Catherine Paiz has a new man in her life, and let's just say her fans are pretty excited about it. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 19 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@catherinepaiz

Internet personality Catherine Paiz gained fame as a family vlogger alongside her now ex-husband, Austin McBroom, and their three children, daughters Elle and Alaïa, and son Steel. With their lives on full display, fans were stunned when Catherine and Austin announced in January 2024, via now-deleted Instagram posts that they were divorcing. Since then, Catherine has moved on.

By November 2024, Catherine was ready to share her new man with the world. That’s right — Catherine officially hard-launched her new boyfriend on Instagram in a Nov. 11 post, calling him “my love.” While some fans took to the comments to question how quickly she moved on, others came to her defense, suggesting she deserved happiness. So, who is Catherine’s new boyfriend? For starters, he’s a tattoo artist! Here’s everything we’ve uncovered about her new relationship.

Who is Catherine Paiz’s new boyfriend? Meet tattoo artist and painter, Igor Ten.

Catherine's new man, Igor Ten, isn’t just a celebrated tattoo artist — he’s also a talented painter. While it’s unclear how long the two have been dating, fans are thrilled to see Catherine moving on. Many have taken to social media to comment on how happy she looks, with some even noting that she “is glowing.” One fan excitedly wrote, "You went & found your happiness girl!!," while another boldly declared, "She suffered in silence for years, it’s time to be happy loudly."

Just two days after Catherine hard-launched her new man, Igor took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of the two gazing into each other’s eyes. Alongside the intimate snapshot, he wrote, “If you ask me what I love most about her, I would definitely say it’s the way she looks at me. Love transcends any barrier."

Three months before Catherine shared the sweet snapshot of her and Igor, she revealed some exciting personal milestones on Instagram. She announced that she had purchased her own home and had become both an investor and advisor for her “favorite feminine hygiene brand,” August. Clearly, Catherine is thriving in this new chapter of her life and fans are all for it!

Catherine Paiz's new man is an arist for CAM Supply.

A quick scroll through Igor's Instagram reveals just how talented Catherine's new boyfriend is. Not only is he an accomplished tattoo artist, reportedly based in Rio de Janeiro, but he’s also built quite the following with over 80,000 Instagram followers.

According to an Oct. 9, 2024, Instagram post, Igor recently joined CAM Supply as an artist. The company celebrated his addition with a warm welcome, calling him an “exceptional artist, experienced in both black & grey as well as color.” They also praised him as “a true master of creativity and versatility.” Clearly, Igor’s skills and artistry have made a big impression in the tattoo world!