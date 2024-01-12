Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube The ACE Family Is Transforming Following Austin and Catherine's Divorce The ACE family kicked off 2024 with a shocking announcement, leading many to wonder why Austin and Catherine announced their break up? By Joseph Allen Jan. 12 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@catherinemcbroom

As one of the more successful YouTubers in the platform's history, Austin McBroom has amassed a massive following, and once he coupled up with Catherine Paiz, the couple only became more prominent as influencers. The two first announced their engagement in 2017, and they were married that same year in a private ceremony.

Austin and Catherine first launched their combined YouTube channel, The ACE Family, in 2016, and that channel has since gained a major following. Following a major announcement from Catherine, though, many are now wondering why Austin and Catherine have broken up.

Why did Austin and Catherine break up?

The ACE Family YouTube channel may be over following the announcement that Catherine and Austin are getting a divorce. In a post on Instagram from Jan. 11, Catherine announced that she would be starting 2024 in a totally new situation. "As I start this new year, I will challenge myself in ways that I have never done before," she started. "2024 will be my year of transformative change, and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage."

Catherine said that the divorce was a mutual decision, and that both she and Austin remain committed to co-parenting their children. "We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated," she wrote.

The ACE Family is probably over for good.

The last video from the family was posted seven months ago. They had previously announced that they would be taking a break from posting to their channel in order to spend time traveling as a family and focus on their other commitments. "I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitments to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness," Catherine continued in her statement.

"I love you all so much and I'm beyond grateful for all the support we've received from you throughout all these years as a couple," she continued, before assuring her fans that she and Austin were still best friends, even though they were no longer together.

Austin McBroom has been accused of cheating.

Following Catherine's announcement, Austin also posted an announcement that the couple would be getting divorced. "We both understand that holding on is believing that there’s only a past and letting go is knowing that there’s a future. And we both are supporting each other’s future," he wrote. "This transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family. We will continue to be the best parents to our kids."